Rugged individualism

In my lifetime, two U.S. Senators, James McClure (1924-2011), a Republican, and Frank Church (1924-1984), a Democrat, bowed to no political idol but served the citizens of Idaho and the nation. The hallmark of their achievement was not their shared agreement but rather their characters. Both were always polite and willing to listen to others that they disagreed with. Their life stories are a testimony to the value of the rugged independence of Westerners.