When President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, he promised the adults would set the country right. Some of the adult accomplishments have been the first-ever marijuana found in the White House, twice; cocaine found there; and transgender people stripping on the White House lawn.
So what else have the adults accomplished? Highest inflation in more than 40 years, wages not keeping up and increase in government regulations in the name of climate change, allowing more government control.
What else have the adults accomplished? Allowing the highest-ever number of illegal immigrants in our history. To ignore the problem to this extent means somebody in Washington, D.C., is making money.
Allowing the highest amount of slavery in the history of the world, even higher than when it was legal. I believe the current administration is complacent on this. They are so focused on climate change, they don’t care about the ramifications of it.
It seems the left loves men but dislikes biological women. At least, letting biological males compete as female athletes makes me think that.
One last thing: Please let children be children. They don’t know what or who they want to be, and we should let them decide on their own, with a little guidance from Mom and Dad.
It’s a good thing the adults are in charge. Remember how much worse it used to be: 1.9% inflation, 3.3% wage growth, the lowest poverty rate in history, the richest Americans making 2% less per year. Horrible.
Dan Long
Clarkston
An anti-gun trick
John Rusche’s July 19 column is typical of the anti-gun trash leftist newspapers like the Lewiston Tribune publishes.
The trick is making your point by misquoting facts and figures.
Rusche, an average doctor-turned-below-average politician, demonstrates this trick in his column.
There must be a class in obfuscation given to state legislators when they travel to Boise.
He suggests the national proliferation of guns is the problem, the most common leftist argument.
If the problem was the number of guns per citizen, then the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley should be in a constant shooting war.
Rusche isn’t interested in an honest discussion, because that would destroy his (and the Tribune’s) anti-gun crap. He just paints the entire nation as wild-eyed, AR-15-packing rednecks shooting random citizens.
Nothing could be further from the truth; an Idaho redneck rarely shoots another person.
The truth is “gun violence” isn’t the occasional Idaho hunter mistaking his partner for a deer, or some despondent citizen committing suicide with a cousin’s rifle.
The “gun violence” problem in America is primarily in the larger cities among drug dealers and/or gang members, with an occasional deranged teenager shooting up a school with a gun stolen from a relative.
If Rusche’s policies were sensible, Chicago (led by Rusche-like Democrats for decades, with America’s most restrictive gun laws) would have long ago cured their gun violence and rampant crime problem.
Yet every week Chicago has from two to two dozen people killed by gun violence.
Maybe Rusche should go write for the Chicago Tribune?