Reservoir failure questions
The front page article on the recent Lewiston water reservoir failure raises more questions than it answers.
The front page article on the recent Lewiston water reservoir failure raises more questions than it answers.
Where was the water overfilling the reservoir coming from? If not the water treatment plant, then where?
The reservoir was still filling even after the rupture, and being used for drinking water by a large portion of the city. Why didn’t the monitoring system work? Who was responsible for the monitoring system?
It appears to me that the oversight of the structure, maintenance and safety of the system was lacking. What assurance do we have that the other reservoirs have been inspected and proved to be sound?
Elizabeth Kendrick
Lewiston
For the benefit of Moscow
It was with regret that I read of the recent passing of Bill Parks.
I first met Parks when he was one of my professors while obtaining a master’s degree at the University of Idaho in the mid-1980s. I later interacted with him for various reasons while living in Moscow.
One item that was not in your news story was that Bill, in addition to his philanthropic work, in 2009 brought to the Moscow City Council a request that — because of the health hazard of secondhand smoke — Moscow become the first city in Idaho to ban smoking in bars. As a member of the City Council, I was part of the unanimous vote to do so.
In addition, we also included a 20-foot restriction to entrances or exits of any public place where smoking was prohibited by the Idaho Indoor Clean Air Act.
This is another good to add to the list of things Bill did for the benefit of Moscow.
Walter Steed
Meridian, Idaho
