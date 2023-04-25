Clarkston needs people
In reading Kerri Sandaine’s reporting on the Clarkston City Council putting a stop to affordable and low-income housing in our city, I can’t help but smile and shake my head.
Reading through City Attorney Todd Richardson’s indignant word salad on how this “immediate zoning ordinance” is going to protect the city’s ability to provide services to citizens while also creating a “harmonious residential, industrial and commercial development for the good of all citizens” is ridiculous at best.
As a person with considerable commercial property experience with mixed-use residential on top of commercial space, the bottom line is it doesn’t pencil out and most developers will tell you as much. Clarkston does not have the population density necessary for that to work.
Throughout all of Clarkston, there are vacant commercial spaces for lease and there are huge swaths of Bridge Street that are commercial graveyards. If the City Council wants the tax dollars that commercial businesses provide in this post COVID-19 “work from home” world, you need people first.
Affordable housing brings people to Clarkston and keeps people in Clarkston. Our City Council is making a mistake.
Roger Jones
Clarkston
Sad about Walden’s death
I was so saddened to hear of Tribune sports editor Donn Walden’s death at a too-young age of 50.
Under his leadership, the Sports page was a thing of beauty and hopefully it will stay that way.
There were more photos, and they were larger and more colorful. Baseball boxscores were always there.
And instead of trying to cram the most important stories on the front page with massive jumps, Donn directed that each important story of the day be given major play on one or more of the inside pages.
What I’m trying to say is this: I don’t care if the most important and exciting NBA playoff game of the day was on the front page or was on Page 4C. The point is, the details were all there.
My most enjoyable memory of Donn was our conversations about major league baseball someday changing its ways and forming geographical league schedules. One six-club division would be called the Pacific and be made up of San Diego, L.A. Dodgers, L.A. Angels, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners. We did disagree somewhat on the rest of the country’s possible league breakdowns. ... Mr. Walden put forth a number of salient points, and I truly benefitted from his wide range of experience.
This a truly a sad day. Donn had so much to say and give. All I can say is that condolences are in order for his wife Jennifer and their children, Addison and Nolan.
Bob Barrows
Lewiston
Constitution states clearly
In his letter “U.S. needs a militia system,” Mike Dietz correctly quotes the part of the Second Amendment that states: “... the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” The landmark Supreme Court ruling, District of Columbia v. Heller, affirmed that right in 2008.
However, the preceding words, “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state ...” often are misinterpreted as meaning bands of private citizens calling themselves militias.
The Second Amendment does not address the organization of militias. Therefore, these groups are not protected by the Constitution. Article 1 of the Constitution, which is the article that establishes the legislative branch, speaks to the topic of the militia instead.
It clearly states in Section 8, “To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the militia, and for governing such part of them as may be employed in the service of the United States, reserving to the states respectively, the appointment of the officers, and the authority of training the militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress.”
I hope this information is helpful.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Firearms lawsuits coming
It’s not surprising that the Washington gun legislation was going to pass. Now we will await the lawsuit.
If the ban on AR-15s, AK-47s and like small arms holds, so be it. It’s not like they weren’t banned before nationally. One fact remains: They will always be held by the legal public.
The second bill I have heartburn with is, if I go and buy me a caliber of firearm I do not have, I have to prove I have taken a safety course. How’s the state of Washington to manage this? Someone is going to get rich.
What I will do is go to Walmart and attempt to purchase a firearm. When they refuse me for lack of a safety course, I will provide them my military retired identification and my DD 214 certificate of release to show that I am qualified safe on any weapons they carry.
I have been through all the small-arms training the Army requires. I can strip them down and put them back together and pass a functions test in the prescribed standards. We would practice at night in the dark. We would practice blindfolded. Everything was done by feel.
When our local Walmart refuses to sell me a gun I will then sue Walmart for denying me my Second Amendment rights. I don’t care about a 10-day waiting period. I plan.
Rodger Rawson
Clarkston