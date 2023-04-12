Let taxpayers decide
I just couldn’t understand why Mr. Edmund Schweitzer was so interested in the Clarkston High School bond issue. Was he really that concerned about our community?
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 1:02 am
Let taxpayers decide
I just couldn’t understand why Mr. Edmund Schweitzer was so interested in the Clarkston High School bond issue. Was he really that concerned about our community?
Then I went to the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories website. They offer paid internships in all areas of the company. So, if CHS does the training, SEL benefits greatly.
So thanks, Mr. Schweitzer, for showing your true colors. Why don’t you stay out of the issue and let us taxpayers decide?
Richard Barnes
Clarkston
It’s time for a new CHS
In her letter published in the April 2 Tribune, Cynthia Kaye wrote that half of the population in Clarkston are renters and they don’t pay taxes.
Maybe they don’t pay taxes directly, but I’m sure part of the cost of their rent goes toward paying the property taxes. I’ve heard a few rental owners make that same claim.
As far as the new high school, I don’t want to pay higher property taxes but I went to Clarkston High School, and a lot of it was past its prime when I went there, and I graduated in 1982.
So I think it’s time for a school that meets the needs of the 21st century, not the 1970s.
Greg Bly
Clarkston
New school isn’t needed
A brand new school (as Clarkston High School wishes to have) does not necessarily lead to a positive outcome in student intellect and character.
Students (undoubtedly many rich ones who’ve had every advantage) at prestigious institutions (Stanford and Yale Law Schools, with majestic buildings and plenty of money) recently heckled, harrassed and shouted down conservative guest speakers.
Attorney Kristen Waggoner of Alliance Defending Freedom, speaking at Ivy League Yale, was even threatened by a student yelling, “I’ll literally fight you, b----.” Waggoner wound up leaving under police escort.
Contrast these wealthy, intolerant students, lacking in critical thinking skills and empathy, to a man of true intellect and character, who, despite very humble beginnings, rose through the ranks of life by hard work and self-determination — combined with the encouragement of a supportive, loving stepmother, who promoted learning: President Abraham Lincoln. His personal drive, along with the support of his mother, made all the difference.
In fact, Wall Street Journal’s H.W. Brands, commenting on the book “Lincoln’s Mentors: The Education of a Leader,” said: “Abraham Lincoln had less schooling than all but a couple of presidents, and more wisdom than every one of them.”
It isn’t just a new building that makes students successful, and voting to overspend on a new CHS might not be the best answer for the (entire) community.
The valley is blessed with additional educational resources which could be incorporated as creative solutions instead, without taxing any residents out of their homes.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.