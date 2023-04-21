I attended the opening of the Lewiston Civic Theatre’s presentation of “Almost Maine.” It is an unusual approach to love found and love lost in nine short scenes, with lots of laughter, but a bit poignant, also. Adults and teens will recognize themselves in at least one of the scenes which makes this an enjoyable night out.
We are fortunate to have such talent in the valley.
Kay Gaines
Lewiston
Visit the dog shows
Purebred and well-bred are not necessarily equal. Today, some breeds of dog are as rare as the giant panda.
Preservation breeders will gather at the Palouse Hills and Lewis-Clark Kennel Club’s dog shows held at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds today through Monday. This year, spectators are welcome.
Those who attend will see good representatives of dogs that conform to breed standards and will meet people who consider quality over quantity and value the health and temperament of the dogs they breed and show. Money is not awarded, but ribbons, rosettes, prizes and titles are.
Available catalogs help to identify the ring and time each breed will be shown, as well as some contact information for dogs being exhibited. This is helpful if you want to inquire about finding a particular breed of puppy.
Most exhibitors are happy to share information about the dogs they show when they’re finished in the ring. Those with sincere interest who desire a more in-depth conversation might ask for a convenient time for a prolonged discussion.
Preparation of some of the dogs for the ring takes considerable time for grooming, so please ask permission before touching.