After reading John Webb’s latest fumbling-bumbling letter to the Tribune, attempting to disparage President Joe Biden, who has had the most successful first presidential term in office this century (way to go, Dark Brandon, alpha lib).
One can only assume Webb is likely the one struggling with mental decline, poor judgment and social balance.
When Mr. Webb is not penning pointless and inaccurate screeds to the Tribune, I can picture him out on his farm pond in a rowboat with one oar, rowing in circles and hunting ducks with a rake.
All the rest of the “right wing nut job” letter-writing members of the “President Biden ‘not so much’ fan club,” are just as deluded, but seem to have some attachment with reality and probably look up at a blue sky. There’s no tellin’ what color the sky is in Webb’s world.
Richard Kremer
Lewiston
Stop breakin’ the law
Watching Donald Trump on the campaign trail has gotten even more boring than usual because a pretty good chunk of each speech is a litany of how he is getting picked on, and gee, people should just leave him alone because, after all, he is the perfect man, a stable genius.
Well, I can relate a relevant story from the short period of time that I was doing public defender work. I was assigned to represent a young male who, in his early 20s, had already racked up a fair number of felony convictions. He was far into “poor me” mode, even though he had admitted to me that he had committed the crime for which I was representing him.
One day I had enough of his whining and I told him that, if I walked into a crowd of 60-year-old men and tapped 10 of them on the shoulder at random, those 10 random men, all put together, would have committed fewer crimes than he had, by himself by his early 20s.
He looked at me and asked, “What’s your point?” I looked back at him and said, “Stop breakin’ the law.”
In the unfortunate circumstance that I ever spoke to Trump, which I have no desire to do, and he started his whining about being picked on, I would say the same thing I said to my young client: “Stop breakin’ the law.” Stop thinking you are above it all and just obey the law like the rest of us.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Teach them the rules
It’s sad that you let fentanyl distributors get off with a light sentence when they should be trying out this drug themselves to see what harm it does or does not cause.
Teach them the rules of the game of giving it to others. Maybe there might be less distribution.