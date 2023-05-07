The front page of the April 28 Lewiston Tribune Outdoors section had a dark headline which read, “Snake season returns” and right below it was a photo of Jay Inslee.
How appropriate. Thanks.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Vote Baig and Schmidt
The Idaho Legislature has let out and the returning legislators have brought their craziness with them back to their home districts.
That’s why, if you value your sanity and your community library, you’ll have May 16 circled on your calendar. That’s when you can vote for Latah County Library Board trustees. It’s worth your time and effort.
I’ve been hearing all this hogwash about pornography in our libraries, so I thought I’d go take a look. The most glaringly obscene material was right there out in the open: Forbes’ list of American billionaires, doubled from a few years back. See, your definition of porn might not be the same as mine. That’s why we need reasonable folks as trustees.
Vote for Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt (no relation) for Latah County library trustees. Be reasonable.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.