I know a senior woman who gets her latest offenses from Fox Entertainment and a pulpit, so I’m not surprised that her sky is falling over who uses women’s public restrooms. I asked how many penises she had seen in her years of using public restrooms. Another nonsurprise: none. Same as me.
I know a happy, healthy, tax-paying transgender woman in her mid-30s, so I asked her. Evidently, there is nothing sexual about using the bathroom. It’s just a person living as a woman, fitting into the skin of a woman’s life, including her labeled public restroom. She assures me that I’ve safely shared restrooms with transgender women my whole life.
I asked my older acquaintance how many sexual assaults are committed by transgender women in public restrooms, because if this is a problem, my younger, transgender friend would surely stand against such violent crimes. Another nonsurprise: She knows of none.
A late illustration of this story is that this transgender human being looks like a woman: clothes, cleavage, makeup, hair, etc. Hormones are an amazing equalizer. She’s undergone surgery, but I can’t imagine how unsafe she would be if forced to use a men’s restroom.
I should introduce these two. Transphobic people might be surprised to learn how creative, intelligent and unbroken transgender people are. Does reality help a Fox-phobed person blind to easily obtainable facts? Am I witnessing a historic mass delusion? What is this creepy obsession with genitals?
Janet Marugg
Clarkston
Dog kibble diet?
In voting for the debt ceiling bill, Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson apparently felt that funding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and getting Social Security checks out were both good ideas.
Not so with Idaho’s three visionaries in Congress — Rep. Russ Fulcher, and Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim. Risch — who voted no.
I have been trying to lose a little weight and probably should be grateful for the work of this trio to block Social Security. Lacking cash this month, a needed and useful switch over to a tasty dog kibble diet would have gotten me off to a fast start.
My beloved golden retriever Maddie has passed on to dog heaven, but even in her old age, a kibble diet kept her slender. Our great trio must have taken Maddie’s lesson to heart.
Dennis Baird
Moscow
Lessons of four-way stops
I inched up to the stop sign at Hayes and D streets in Moscow. As I exited the intersection, not 20 seconds later, it hit me that this four-way stop is a great example of all of us living well, together.
What happens between folks at a four-way? First, respect for the rule of law: stop. We live by the law and depend upon others to do the same, to ensure everyone a safe life. This is instinctive, a community norm, and our treatment of each other there makes us each feel not just good, but secure.
Often we will yield a little extra, and generously offer the right of way to someone else at the four-way, even if they arrive just a little later than we do. What follows is a wave of the hand or a gentle nod — a sharing of mutual respect, good will and generosity ... .
At a four-way, we are all in this together and we are all reassured. Each of us brings the grace and goodness that live deep within us, and each of us respects the values that make our community a welcoming, caring place: respect for civil law, fairness, homage to anyone and everyone who shows up, and humility.
We could all stand to be hanging out more in the spirit of the four-way. I think it’s time we, “Stop, (hey) what’s that sound, everybody look what’s going down.”
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.