The pope’s no dope
In his encyclical “Laudato Si,” Pope Francis says the idea that the “great progress of man” has greatly enriched our lives is “a lie as big as the house.”
The pope’s no dope
In his encyclical “Laudato Si,” Pope Francis says the idea that the “great progress of man” has greatly enriched our lives is “a lie as big as the house.”
He says this “so-called progress” we’re following now, the supremacy of the economy, turns people into slaves. He criticizes consumerism and irresponsible development, laments environmental degradation and global warming, and calls on all people of the world to “take swift and unified global action to save the planet.”
We have a science crisis and a biodiversity crisis, the pope says, and we’re building a “tower of human arrogance,” where we think it’s unimportant whether nature survives or fails.
The pope says we use people, nature and everything, and destroy them: “Humanity is fighting for life against a system of death. Nature is screaming ‘STOP!’ The cries of the earth and the cries of the poor cannot go on,” says Francis, “They are all screaming ‘STOP!’ ”
Does anyone hear? Is anyone listening?
Certainly not the Republican death cult, the rich or the fossil fuel industry, all scheming to amass more wealth while trying to thread their camels through the eye of the needle.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Vote yes for CHS
The mission of the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce is to serve, lead and be the voice of our members.
Your LC Valley Chamber conducts an annual survey to understand our members’ priorities. Our Clarkston members consistently identify the need for an adequate high school educational facility to retain and recruit highly trained and skilled employees who get to choose where they live. Tri-State Memorial Hospital has indicated that they anticipate recruiting three physicians per year during the next 10 years.
In the same annual survey, our employers also routinely identify the need for job-ready employees. The job-like career and technical education classrooms included in the concept design will give our educators realistic teaching environments in which to inspire and prepare our students to pursue occupational opportunities in our region’s leading fields of health care and manufacturing.
Further, the business center included in the concept design will create space for our businesses to efficiently interview students for internships and jobs. Clarkston High School has recently been approved for an internship class that will enable students to earn high school credits and income while working in a local business. This partnership will help ease our workforce constraints while also giving students an important opportunity to explore potential career fields in a real-world setting.
For these reasons, your Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce has adopted a resolution supporting the Clarkston School District’s efforts to reinvest in Clarkston High School and encourages Clarkston voters to vote yes for CHS in April.
Christy Armstrong
Clarkston
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.