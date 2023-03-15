A young Clarkston father has worked construction mostly out of town for the past several years. He has been gone Monday through Friday every week during that time. He has missed out on so much of his children’s lives and his wife takes on “double duty” for all this time. With the construction on Tri-State Memorial Hospital, he has been at home seven nights a week all winter.
The passing of the Clarkston School District project will keep so many construction workers home with their families for three or four years. Yes, it will cost each of us property owners but a bunch of construction workers will get to work in town. Also, those who come from out of town to work on this big of a construction project will spend lots of money here: food at local restaurants, housing in our motels, gas from our gas stations.
Wow. The dollar signs are adding up for the revenue Asotin County will garner. I’m voting yes for this bond levy for a lot of reasons, including this.
Janet Goodheart
Clarkston
Laughing out loud
It is pretty rare when you have a chance to become totally convulsed with laughter over what amounts to completely obvious political buffoonery.
For years now, we have been listening to the extreme right blaming “the media” for creating misinformation in our society. From the context of their statements, it is clear that they are blaming everyone except the extreme right-wing media.
Normally, I would not agree with them on this proposition but, at this point in time, a chance has come along for me to agree that, yes, “the media” has been responsible for fomenting lies. Of course, I am referring to the right-wing media because it has become clear the Fox News has, all along, knowingly broadcast false information about Trump’s election claims, apparently just for ratings.
This has become so obvious that even Rupert Murdoch has had to admit, under oath, that his people deliberately lied. So, congratulations. You guys really hit the nail on the head with this one.