Back to reality
Fox News has more viewers than any other media outlet — and I am one of them — because how could all those well-informed people be wrong?
I won’t listen to mainstream outlets who lie to make money from wealthy liberals hearing what they want to hear. Hannity, Ingraham, Carlson and the rest at Fox bravely defy left-wing media attempts to promote crooks like Biden while smearing the good name of God-fearing President Trump.
Unlike others, Fox tells the truth, so don’t bother me with your “facts” about courts throwing out the endless cases Trump has filed to prove he was robbed. The courts are in on the steal, just like the Department of Justice. It’s a witch hunt.
I’ll stick to my Fox facts and fly my Trump flag beside the American flag my fellow patriots carried when they peacefully protested at the “Pelosi Palace” while antifa actors stormed the building to make us look bad.
I refuse to listen to any other “news” when Fox knows exactly what I want to hear about making America great again. They have my best interests at heart and won’t let the lies of the deep state stop them.
OK. Reality. That was my imagination trying to understand how a viewer might respond to admissions from Fox hosts and executives that they kept telling “the big lie” simply to keep their audience. Of course, viewers won’t hear about that, because Fox won’t report it.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Preserve facade
I am thrilled that the Nez Perce County Courthouse will be modernized, but not thrilled that the current structure will be entirely demolished. Understandably, the interior is not functional, but the original north-facing façade is a valuable asset. I ... have bemoaned the destruction of such an integral part of Lewiston’s historic landscape.
Fortunately, the Feb. 5 article gave me hope: The new courthouse will be built before the old one is demolished. That means the façade of the old building could be preserved.
Even if just the pillars and capitals and the Latin entrance inscription were preserved, it would be a fine tribute to the lawyers, clerks and tradesmen who envisioned and built the original building. The practice of tearing down everything but the exterior-facing wall is common practice in places that find value in their historic architecture.
This is an opportunity to capitalize on the best of both worlds: Build a modern, new courthouse for the present and celebrate the roots of our origins as a pioneer town. Our community has a lot of potential for tourism, downtown revitalization and more. It could work just to build a new building. But it would be far more successful and bring much greater prosperity (and revenue) to the downtown area to also keep our history alive and intact for the next 100 years.
Please consider saving the façade of the old courthouse. I’m sure we can turn it (or a portion of it) into something worth preserving with minimal cost.
Linnea Noreen
Lewiston
Missing ‘Dilbert’?
For any readers interested in the “Dilbert” cartoons missing from the local paper, they are available at cowboystatedaily.com under “Dilbert” and the date of publication.
Best cartoon since “The Far Side.”
Wayne Gash
Troy
