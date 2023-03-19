Solutions are out there
Dick Sherwin wrote a strange letter published Feb 12. It was like spitting into the wind; it will come back and get on his face.
His insulting my thoughts is like tugging on Superman’s cape. He has no idea who I am or what I can do. His worst mistake is to say someone like Einstein is ignorant. To do all three in one letter is truly unbelievable.
He is a good man. He spent his life serving the man in the hottest, noisiest, dirtiest place in the valley. His choices of jobs makes me wonder if he uses his head or education at all.
People should not step out of their role as labor and suddenly start to think. Areas of brain not in constant use tend to get weak. Use it or lose it is the way the brain works. Leave thinking to professional thinkers with the experience to do it right.
He was upset about me educating about the possible solutions to the dam and fish question. The way we are wiping out fish is stupid. We should stop being stupid. Stop the turbines today to give the native and hatchery fish a better chance.
Bonneville’s choices are breaching, replacing power with solar or replacing the turbines with more fish-friendly turbines. If they don’t know how, I can tell them. Just saying.
C. Edward Collins
Clarkston
Follow the laws
The Clarkston Police Department must be made up of sovereign citizens as they don’t follow the laws of their state or the federal government and continually terrorize the citizens of Clarkston who don’t conform to their politics. (Yes, I’m still complaining about the political flags on the police cars.)
Read what domestic terrorism is and you will see what I mean. We need to keep ourselves informed of the laws our government breaks.
Robert Van Allen Jr.
Clarkston
Betrayal of country
Betrayal of trust or faith. Betrayal of one’s country consisting only in levying war against the U.S. or in giving aid and comfort to its enemies. To cheat, deceive and acts of disloyalty.
Sounds like that’s a perfect description of the selected China Joe-Bama (some may call him the president).
God bless our country. We need those blessings now more than ever.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Seeing the impact
The No Public Funds for Abortion Act, enacted by the Idaho Legislature in 2022, has forced the Lewis-Clark State College administration to censor an art exhibit at the Center for Arts & History, contrary both to its educational mission and our rights outlined in the First Amendment.
We are seeing the very real impact of this deliberate intrusion on the respectful exchange of information and ideas in our community.
Laura Bracken
Lewiston
Liberal deflection
A recent Associated Press article in the Lewiston Tribune demonstrates why most people feel honest journalism is lost.
The headline, “Carlson’s scorn for Trump revealed in court papers,” and the first line of the article, “A defamation lawsuit is revealing scornful behind-the-scenes opinions by Fox News ...,” gave me the impression that Trump was suing Fox News for defamation. But, five paragraphs — 6 inches below the lead-in — the two AP writers reveal that a voting machine company was suing Fox News. Old news.
In reality, the AP was resorting to juvenile playground revenge where you get even by throwing mud at another kid. Evidently, Tucker Carlson of Fox used investigative journalism to get his hands on thousands of hours of Jan. 6 video from inside and outside the Capitol and showed some of it on his evening broadcast. For two years, liberal narrative has relied on 60 seconds of video outside the Capitol that resembled riots in 2020 (called peaceful protests by the left), and very little inside the building. Now, biased reporting by the left may have been embarrassingly exposed.
The AP prematurely reported here (as news) that Carlson cherry-picked video to produce a false narrative of peaceful activity inside the Capitol. The video record is soon available for anyone to examine. If this is a false narrative, someone will cherry-pick video to prove it as “deadly,” as liberals proclaim. Let’s wait and see.
Nothing in this article was news, just more liberal deflection.
David Klatt
Kendrick
Where was the coverage?
I am sorry that the Lewiston Tribune did not find it newsworthy that Tim Tebow was in town at a fund-raising event Feb. 28.
Is it routine to have a Heisman Trophy winner working out at a local gym in a town the size of Lewiston? That might have been worth a picture because it happened: 1,200 people attended, roughly 4% of the Lewiston population, in support of Reliance Center.
I suggest you put down your political agenda and report what is happening in the world around you, i.e., the news.
Timothy Flock
Clarkston
Adams ‘canceled’ Adams
I just read the column about “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams claiming that he was just using hyperbole when spewing his racist remarks.
That’s funny. All I heard was the sound of serious backpedaling, now that the repercussions of his remarks have hit him right in the bank account.
Hopefully, he has learned the lesson that the rest of us already learned in school, that the First Amendment does not protect hate speech, nor does it protect those who use it from the outcry of people who know better. The only person who “canceled” Scott Adams is ... Scott Adams.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Still fighting
For decades women have fought long and hard to obtain what should be automatically placed into our Constitution.
Women’s voting rights were initially deemed unnecessary as old, white men looked down on them as “not competent” to understand politics so they should stay at home, and provide personal care for the menfolk and children. In essence, they were perceived as property with no rights to work or own a business.
But the combined efforts of many in the suffrage movement stood strong and made their voices heard loudly, and the 19th Amendment was ratified by 36 states, including Idaho.
Now the continued effort focuses on getting equal rights for women which includes pay and fair opportunities on par with men. This, too, has been pushed back by old, white politicians, albeit not saying anything in public, but in private conversations. I cannot figure what makes one person so fearful that someone of a different gender or race is perceived as a personal attack. Is it a threat to their manhood?
If an individual can demonstrate they are more competent and understand better the position, why shouldn’t they have the opportunity and the employer benefit?
In politics, some state legislatures continually dictate agendas and legislation that suppress a majority of their constituents’ views, personal rights and freedoms. In doing so, our nation is being divided into an “us versus them” faction because some want to show their dominance is correct to follow even if it results in physical violence. Shame.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Bumper stickers, too?
So, the Idaho Legislature hopes to restrict “sexual exhibitions” described as live and “patently offensive to the average person.”
Will they also restrict the rights of those citizens who decide to display foul language regarding the president of the United States on bumper stickers, banners and flags flying from their pickup trucks?
Just wondering, as I am fairly certain those with children who are able to read may find those items “patently offensive.”
Mary Hites
Lewiston
Ignorant of science
Idaho legislator Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, thinks that vaccination against COVID-19 should be a crime?
Being a retired chemistry professor, I am used to people being ignorant of science in general and chemistry in particular, but this is a whole new dimension of scientific ignorance. Words fail me.
Don Matteson
Pullman
Looking forward
I look forward to the new columnists that will be coming to the Tribune Opinion pages. Shelley Dumas’ first column is a breath of fresh air.
It’s hard to find positive voices for wolves in Idaho. She lays out the facts of the Idaho Fish and Game’s proposed plan for wolf eradication. And that’s what it is.
It’s kill as many wolves in whatever way possible, whether it be night hunting, chasing with motorized vehicles, killing from the air, indiscriminate and cruel trapping, denning — there is no biology here. Such a plan will fracture pack structure — throwing family groups into disarray — and that’s when wolves get in trouble. When pack members are indiscriminately killed, the young are left without guidance, pack members are harassed and hungry, and they turn to the easiest prey, which is sometimes livestock.
The irrational fear and hatred of wolves that is prevalent in Idaho is not a good guide for wildlife management. Must this be proven again and again?
Susan Westervelt
Deary
Waiting on tent
I’ve watched and waited and read one update and/or excuse after another. So when will that warming tent finally go up?
Charlette Kremer
Lewiston
Flock together?
Here is a twist to thinking.
I read the paper March 11 and other days: Support the school levies and others. So let’s just say, when we vote, you sign your name, whether you are for or against.
Let’s say, for simple math, 100 of the good voters supporting are for and 30 are against. Now let’s look at the cost presented to the voters.
So why not let the supporters pay the cost among themselves, which would help the seniors and low income and others? Just curious if the birds of a feather would flock together.
Remember, the majority voted for the aquatic center (but really was the minority) because they got out and voted. So now we have a dead horse.
If the schools want to add a class, teach reality.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston