Keep absentee ballot
Do you like voting by absentee ballot? Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, supported a failed bill to take that right away. Kingsley’s legislative district includes Idaho County, Adams County and much of Lewiston.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 3:42 am
Keep absentee ballot
Do you like voting by absentee ballot? Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, supported a failed bill to take that right away. Kingsley’s legislative district includes Idaho County, Adams County and much of Lewiston.
No-excuse absentee voting is a right Idaho voters have had for the past 53 years. Kingsley has shown no evidence of fraud. Testimony from Secretary of State Phil McGrane and others who have run county elections for years said there is no problem with no-excuse absentee voting.
Kingsley’s bill (House Bill 205) would have taken away the right for absentee voting from many of us. The bill picked winners and losers. A person on a religious mission could vote but not someone on a nonreligious rescue mission, like Red Cross, or other disaster relief. Someone attending university could vote but not a person attending a college, trade school or beauty school. Someone who owns a second home in another county or state could vote but not someone who is traveling in an RV.
There is no provision for traveling to help a sick or dying parent or help a daughter after the birth of a baby. The bill includes an exemption for illness but you would need to know you will be sick nearly two weeks in advance to apply for a ballot. How do you know if you will be sick on election day? Poor road conditions, fires, floods ... nope.
Why would Kingsley want to take away a right we have had since 1970? Ask him.
Norma Staaf
Harpster
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.