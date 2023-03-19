Applies to all?
The First Amendment applies to all, yet there is clearly hypocrisy on who it applies to.
For example, “A lot of people are just operating on fear ... but we’re protected by our First Amendment rights ... .” This is the quote regarding artwork at the latest exhibit at Lewis-Clark State College Center for Art & History. The ACLU now is involved, stating they hope LCSC’s action doesn’t set a precedent for “potential censoring of protected speech.”
Many may consider the artwork presented as “hateful,” therefore it was censored, hence the need to call the ACLU to protect their rights. Yet there is a blank space where a well-known cartoon is no longer in print, sending a clear message that if you say the wrong thing, you can be censored and totally erased.
Historical novels are being rewritten, which pretty much amounts to censorship. Regardless of whether you agree with either of the artists, we should all realize that the First Amendment applies to both of them. I may not agree with what you say, but I will always agree for your right to say it.
Darlene Burke
Clarkston
Not a Marxist
This is in response to Glenn U. Richey:
I am far from being a Marxist sociologist. Marx’s dialectical view of the world is just as blind to reality as the far right’s belief in white supremacy.
I am basically a retired person who loves to read and reflect on what I see. I am also a supply preacher, so I spend a lot of time working with the biblical message. I am currently working on the story of Jesus healing the blind man. Without giving too much away, this is also a story of people who insist on holding on to their old beliefs while ignoring the glory of God breaking through. First, there are the disciples trying to lay blame on why the man was blind. Then there are the religious leaders who just can’t believe what they have just witnessed.
This example of the man born blind challenges us to look beyond our own limitations and to seek the truth, even if it challenges our existing beliefs and assumptions. We need to be open to new information and perspectives, and we must be willing to let go of our own preconceptions and biases in order to truly see the world around us.
When I see people who say they are against being woke, I see people admitting they fear the future. Well, the future is happening. People can resist it or embrace it. I work at being the latter.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Truth will prevail
I know, at some point, the truth will prevail and the lies will come tumbling down. The American people have been lied to many times over the course of our history, and for the most part, the deceptions have been exposed and past falsehoods remedied.
Remember all the Johnson and Nixon fabrications during the war in Vietnam? But at least there were independent journalists to expose them back then. Unfortunately, we now have an unprincipled media who broadcast inaccuracies with impunity.
In just the last two years we’ve been fed some doozies from the current crop of insiders.
For example: the economy is doing great and inflation is under control. Men can have babies. White supremacist extremism is the greatest threat to American security. Wearing masks and taking the vaccine prevents you from catching or spreading COVID-19. The 2020 election was the most fair and open in our history. Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are not corrupt and are defending the freedom of the world. Everyone must accept made up sexual status and drive to let little kids “transition” to another identity. ...
Shall I go on? I could. It’s obvious that, like 1930s Germany, we are being lied to on an unprecedented scale and we’re going to end up wondering — like them — why didn’t we do something to stop it.
Dennis Fuller
Orofino
Election integrity
Every week for a number of weeks, a book by Christina Bobb was prominently advertised in Inland 360. Its title was “Stealing Your Vote.” I purchased the book and found it very informative and interesting.
What happened during the 2020 election in the controversial swing states is carefully analyzed and detailed by the author. The bottom line seems to be that every step back you take from in-person voting increases the opportunity for error, mistake, confusion and fraud.
It’s a good read if you’re interested in learning more about election integrity.
C.B. Waldrop
Clarkston