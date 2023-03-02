Wes Manzer of Troy is correct that this writer was disappointed when the Lewiston Tribune made the brilliant business decision to reduce the amount of product they deliver to their customers by 14.2% while at the same time increasing the price.
The action reminded me of how candy companies reduce the size of their offering over time.
It’s unfortunate that Manzer doesn’t care for the nature of my (well-founded) criticism of the Tribune. While it would be fantastic if the Tribune were so infallible and competent that criticism was never justified, this writer’s search for a demonstration of these qualities has proven elusive.
Manzer is correct, however, in his insinuation that I should find something good to say about the Tribune occasionally.
Here goes:
It’s good that the Tribune believes enough in the First Amendment that it allows, on the one Opinion page, people like Manzer, myself and other writers to demonstrate their proficiency in the English language while throwing criticism at other writers and the Tribune itself.
Continuing as they have to let these malcontents grace one page of their newspaper with their comments occasionally is a good thing.
Another good thing I have to say is that it is their newspaper and they have the right to run it into the ground if they choose.
Nevertheless, this writer submits that my querulousness serves a purpose for Manzer specifically. It gives him a reason to get his bile up and practice his writing skills.