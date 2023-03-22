Vote no on CHS bond
Mr. Marty Trillhaase’s devotion to central government was on vivid display in the March 12 Opinion section.
Vote no on CHS bond
Mr. Marty Trillhaase’s devotion to central government was on vivid display in the March 12 Opinion section.
The first opinion was Patrice Yeatter’s attack on Rick Rogers. Trillhaase could appear innocent if she slammed Rogers. Besides, Yeatter “loves” the Tribune.
Next, Karen Young eagerly anticipated “progressive” columnists. She didn’t mention truth or objectivity.
Those two letters were at the top of the list to show his disdain for 1) Rogers and 2) truth and common sense.
Then came Trillhaase’s main thrust — expanding government control of schools by constructing a new Clarkston High School building. The fact that financing the building would tax many Clarkston taxpayers out of their homes is of no consequence to big government flack Trillhaase. He might as well have said, “Let them eat cake.”
Trillhaase printed seven letters for the CHS levy, two against it, one that questioned the tax figures and one that said Lewiston assigned a nonqualified teacher to instruct physical education.
Conspicuous by its absence was a single soul who testified satisfaction with the current system of indoctrination.
The word “education” means to educe, that is, to bring out and develop students’ talents and abilities, not forced indoctrination and drag-queen presentations.
Lewiston taxpayers are experiencing serious financial pain because of the LHS bond.
Remember the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center finance boondoggle? You want to get skinned alive again? A thousand times no.
Reject the school board marketing hype. Vote no on the CHS bond.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Help raise funds for CHS
State law places the burden of reinvesting in public schools on property owners.
In December, I attended the Washington legislative kickoff, hosted by the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce. Sen. Mark Schoesler, now the assistant ranking member of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, was asked if he would support legislation allowing for a local option sales tax to partially fund public school construction. His answer was an unequivocal “No.” Why? “Because if we let you do it, we’d have to let everyone do it.” (Which I would support.)
Schoesler was further asked if he would support legislation exempting public schools from paying sales tax on the goods and services purchased to design and build a new facility. Again, his answer was a direct, “No.” Again, the reasoning was, “If we let you do it, we’d have to let everyone do it.” (Which again, I would support.)
Clarkston’s taxpayers will pay $5.1 million in sales tax for this project. In exchange, the state of Washington will provide a $9.5 million match, much of which is raised through marijuana sales tax and the state lottery.
A fundraising campaign is working to raise $10 million for facilities on the CHS campus. These donations will allow the Clarkston School District to reduce the tax rate needed to pay for a new high school. Taxpayers who say, “I can afford it, but I worry about the renters ...” are invited to call the Clarkston School District, (509) 758-2531, and donate.
Courtney Kramer
Clarkston
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.