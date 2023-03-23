No vote to CHS bond
I plan on voting no on the Clarkston High School bond.
For my situation, if the bond is passed and included in next year’s property taxes, the three-year increase to my property taxes will be approximately 60%.
Look around at the cost increases of goods and services in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Then compare that increase to the increase of your income. Most likely, those are disproportionate.
I just hope there are more people who feel this increase is too much given the current state of the economy.
Paul Hohnsbehn
Clarkston
Congrats to Warriors
Congratulations to the Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball team on their fantastic season.
As a season ticket holder, I attended most of their games and found a great deal of enjoyment in watching them play. A record of 30-4 is a fantastic season and making it to the NAIA tournament’s Sweet 16 is a great achievement. I can’t wait until next year.
Tony Bell
Lewiston
A conversation
A conversation between two partners living in an older Clarkston home:
Honey, the roof is leaking again. OK dear, I’ll call the roofing contractor. Contractor: I can do the temporary repair again or for a little bit more I can fix it right so it doesn’t leak for 50 years. I tell contractor to do the temporary fix again. I want a new house.
Honey, the bathrooms are filthy and need repairing. Sorry dear, I can’t clean or fix them right. I want a new house.
Honey, our house is not secure and bad guys can harm us. Sorry dear, I can’t fix it. I want a new house.
Honey, the furnace is old, needs replacing, and some rooms get real hot in the summer. Sorry dear, I can’t replace it. I want a new house.
Honey, a bedroom is a little small. I think, finally I may get my new house.
Honey, our neighbor built a fancy new house. I want one, too. Excellent. I will get my new house.
Honey, our new house costs a lot more than the neighbors’ and we can’t afford it. It’s OK, dear. I will have everyone in town pay for it. Honey asks, the rich, poor and businesses? Of course, dear. The rich and businesses can easily afford it and the poor will just have to cut back on their wasteful spending. Won’t that raise the cost of living in town? That’s OK, they can use some rooms in our new house.
Theresa Taylor
Clarkston
FDIC insurance change?
I have been wondering when Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. changed the insurance guarantee from $250,000 to apparently any amount is covered.
I may have missed that information but apparently, in the case of depositors in Silicon Valley Bank, all deposits are covered by FDIC. The bank is in a very liberal area that supports many woke causes. Is that the reason for 100% deposit guarantees?
Rumors said Nancy Pelosi was a depositor as well as Chuck Schumer and many liberal elites. The bank had invested millions in crypto and green energy, which was not working out so customers wanted their money out.
The bank president sold $3.2 million of stock in February and another officer sold $500,000-plus. Are the Feds going to want that money back to help cover the bailout? Good question.
I wonder what would happen if a bank in Ohio, South Dakota or Florida went under. Would their depositors have the same protection from the Biden administration? I wonder if anyone will ask Joe Biden about that.
It was encouraging to see Biden is opening up federal leases in Alaska to pump more crude oil, which should help lower fuel prices. I am sure he hated to do that but he is expected to announce he is running again for president and he needs something positive to talk about. It must be hard for him to enact a Donald Trump policy. Biden’s announcement of an International Women of Courage award winner happens to be a man.
Jerry R. Linehan
Clarkston