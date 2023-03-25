Vote them out
The legislators in Olympia continue their knee-jerk obstruction, impedance and infringement of the Second Amendment. That’s even though no reduction of crime or violence has ever been the result.
Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., all have and have had draconian firearm restriction for years. It seems to be the same people who want to defund police want a disarmed populous. Vote them out and repeal their socialist agenda.
From the bottom looking up, that’s my view.
William Gonnello
Clarkston
Ask the questions
Idaho Sen. Dan Foreman has too many shortcomings to count, but who would have thought the former police officer was an advocate and supporter of domestic terrorism?
Foreman has introduced Senate bill 1056, which will allow race-based domestic terror organizations like the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters, the Aryan Nations, the KKK and the Oathkeepers to form private militias and parade with their assault-style weapons and body armor publicly, menacing and threatening the public welfare.
The FBI has repeatedly stated that the biggest terror threats America faces today come from these race-based domestic terror organizations (nytimes.com/2021/05/12/us/politics/domestic-terror-white-supremacists.html)
Yet Foreman and everyone who votes in favor of Senate bill 1056 are knowingly voting to support the right of these domestic terror organizations to use their firearms in an organized effort to terrorize the public.
Foreman’s proposed bill begs the question, “Is Foreman a member of one of these domestic terrorist organizations? Specifically, is Foreman a member of the Oathkeepers, as so many errant law enforcement officers turn out to be?” Reporters need to be asking Foreman this question directly until they get an answer.
Is Sen. Dan Foreman a member of an organization that the FBI recognizes as a domestic terrorist organization? Is Sen. Dan Foreman a domestic terrorist himself and knowingly using his office to promote the efforts of one or more of these domestic terrorist organizations?
Reporters should be asking Foreman these questions until they get an answer. Is Foreman a member of a documented domestic terrorist organization?
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Proper facility is key
As a Clarkston School District resident and a teacher in the Lewiston School District, I have a unique perspective on seeing how having the proper facility elevates our students’ learning and workforce opportunities.
One of the most important factors in overcoming generational poverty is through a strong education and skilled trades. If you’re worried about “can they afford” it, I’d be more worried about “what is the trajectory of our community and our children’s future.”
There is an innate, inborn want for our children to do better than us and this crosses all demographics. For our kids to do better, we need to give our youth the tools and the facilities they need.
Austyn Shelden
Clarkston
