No free expression
Noam Chomsky said, “If we don’t believe in free expression for people we despise, we don’t believe in it at all.”
The cancellation of “Dilbert” says that the Lewiston Tribune does not believe in free expression at all.
To longtime readers like me, this comes as a complete nonsurprise.
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah
Say no to debacle
I went to the Clarkston High School information fair. I’m beginning to think the woke party has taken over the teaching of our children.
The idea that the community should pay for the training of our students so they have a job right out of high school is ridiculous. If, for instance, nursing assistants are needed at the brand new Tri-State Memorial Hospital, why don’t they provide the room and instructors? The community shouldn’t have to pay for a class that is already available at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
We don’t need to spend money teaching unconventional programs like welding when there is already a class at Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston.
We don’t need a high school that is part college, part junior college, part trade school or part medical facility. It is not the community’s responsibility to fund this training.
Yes, the high school is old, but so is the White House and not even Donald Trump wanted to replace it.
So say no to this $80 million debacle.
Richard Barnes
Clarkston
Please vote yes
I’m not sure that I can add anything more to convince Clarkston residents to vote for the bond to improve our high school facilities but I’d like to emphasize the following:
Our students in Clarkston would benefit from and deserve a better high school. The new spaces and teaching areas would inspire great teaching when our teachers have the tools and environment that enhance learning.
It would invite a connection with our community, including Walla Walla Community College, Tri-State Memorial Hospital and other manufacturing businesses in our valley. In turn, this could be one of the most long-term, important pieces to begin to break the generational cycle of poverty.
I hope community members will take the time to view the short, virtual walk-through video on the Clarkston School District’s website. It would stand the test of time and be something we can be proud of.
Most importantly, these improvements would be designed to keep our students, our kids and our grandkids safe. Vote yes. They are worth it.
Karen Pell
Asotin
That won a prize
Mr. C. Edward Collins, you have just won the prize for the most ignorant letter that I have ever read. Your claim that “People should not step out of their role as labor and suddenly start to think,” and “Leave thinking to professional thinkers with the experience to do it right,” goes against everything that our country was founded on.
Throughout history, the ruling class — the pharaohs, kings and monarchs — have believed the elitist garbage that you are spewing. The working-class peasants were treated as subhuman and suppressed, usually by force. Not until our Founding Fathers gave us the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights have the common man (and woman) gained the means to succeed by their own intelligence and ability, resulting in the most successful nation in the history of the world.
There was nothing intellectual about your letter. It blasted Dick Sherwin for his stand against dam breaching and questioned his ability to make that decision. It contained no facts, only personal attacks.
I know Dick Sherwin personally and consider him to be a highly intelligent and capable individual. And I, based on quantities of information that I consider credible, agree with his stand against dam breaching.
Marvin F. Dugger
Lewiston
Problems for families
Recently the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a conservative think tank, conducted a poll with the Institute of Family Studies. The results were published in February.
The poll, titled “Policies and Public Opinion on Putting Families First,” focused on what conservative families see as “authentically pro-family” policy needs. The findings show there are five specific policies that will “support family life, strengthen marriage and stand up for parents.”
These five include: Strengthen the child tax credit to bolster work and marriage in a fiscally prudent way; give parents tools to protect kids online (incidentally, public schools and libraries already have these tools because of the Childhood Internet Protection Act enacted by Congress in 2000); create a new, straightforward parental leave benefit for new parents with broad-based eligibility; advance policies that strengthen bonds between fathers, mothers and children; and eliminate marriage penalties facing low-income and working-class families.
Not mentioned was legislation peppered with punitive damages and likely legal challenges regarding drag shows, school vouchers, book-banning, militia parades, school bathrooms and sex education.
Apparently, most of our Idaho Legislature thinks emulating all things Florida, feeding a lawyer-based economy and fighting cultural wars is really what is most needed. How refreshing would it be for the Idaho Republican super majority to address actual problems for families?
By the way, the No. 1 issue facing my Idaho family is skyrocketing property taxes and not addressing the homeowner’s exemption. How about yours?
Mary Ann Funk
Lewiston
Unable to testify
This legislative session has been utterly exhausting. As a proud Idaho citizen, I find it my duty to write to my legislators and, many times, sign up to testify.
Because I live up north, I always sign up to testify remotely. I have been very pleased with the process, taking my place in line and hoping my name comes up. I listen to the chairpersons switch back and forth between “for” and “against,” and between “in-person” and “remote.” I find it to be a fair way of letting all concerned individuals testify.
Unless, of course, you are testifying at the House State Affairs Committee, chaired by Rep. Brent Crane. He does things differently. The chairperson routinely allows all in-person individuals to testify first, and then proceeds to call the remote testifiers. As all public hearings have a time limit, this consistently results in far less remote testimony being heard.
After witnessing this several times, I called Crane’s office as I had signed up to testify at the HB 314 public hearing. I requested that remote testimony be heard in equal amounts to in-person testimony. My request was ignored by the chairperson, and no remote testimony was permitted because the chairperson announced that time had expired.
This is not equitable in the least. All Idahoans deserve a right to be heard. Between missing work, trying to access child care or dealing with Idaho’s inclement weather, many of us are unable to get to Boise. Our voices still count.
Heather Stout
Moscow
A safer world?
If only the rogue Ukrainian SEAL team could be persuaded to eradicate raccoon dogs, the world would be a safer place.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Thanks for definition
Thank you for posting the Merriam-Webster definition of “woke” last week. I thought that word was being misused a lot lately.
I think it is good to be aware of societal facts and issues, understanding our personal biases and prejudices, and I’m not even talking about the theory of it all.
The opposite of woke would be sleep. I guess sleep would be the best position for dreaming up all the false narratives. It’s difficult to know what to believe. Even Fox Entertainment News reports things that they know to be untrue. The nasty behavior is kind of scary.
I don’t want to get in the crosshairs of the belligerents, so I’ll just beware.
Gordon Hoffman
Lewiston
Are equal rights for all?
The conservative distraction machine is churning out a nonstop torrent of manufactured outrage about “wokeism,” along with a clutter of confusing buzzwords and acronyms they say are taking away our freedom and American way of life.
True, politically correct jargon is largely unhelpful in clarifying what is really at stake in this moment in American democracy. But the fundamental question is whether American citizens should own their own bodies, or whether government should function as religion’s policeman, as in other theocratic and unfree parts of the world.
The GOP has established itself as the party of censorship via attacks on public libraries and librarians, public schools and teachers, and artists and exhibit curators, unconstitutionally illegalizing even basic facts about our nation’s history and laws. The core question is whether we will allow the U.S. to become what it has always claimed to be: namely, an equal society with equal rights enjoyed by all.
The unresolved question is whether we can all be “secure in our persons,” per the Fourth Amendment. Republican anti-wokeism is about whether women can be forced to give birth against their will; whether gay, lesbian and transgender Americans must account for what’s under their clothing any more than I do as a straight man (not at all, ever), and whether nonwhite Americans have to fear for their lives during encounters with police (I don’t, ever).
Concern for working families, single parents and kids once they’re born? Not much.
Chris Norden
Moscow
Remembering a good one
My friend Kent Henderson passed away recently, and without him, Idaho is a lesser place.
As a U.S. Marine in wartime, he served our nation with honor, decency and courage. Retired in Lewiston, Kent was a powerful ally of our wild rivers and wilderness areas. He was a true master in teaching others respectful hunting and fishing skills, and became a trusted adviser of the U.S. Forest Service.
In a state where taking seems all too common, Kent was a first-class giver. Semper fi.
Dennis Baird
Moscow