Recently I requested two tours of Clarkston High School, inside and outside. I identified myself and the upcoming school bond as the reason for the requests. I even offered to sign a waiver so that if I got hurt going into an unsafe location, the school would not be held responsible.
Two prominent, professional pro-bond high school officials honored my requests with informative, friendly tours. I appreciate their time and openness to share their concerns. Both of them have full access to the high school. They could show me anything and everything they wanted.
Since we are being told it will cost $78 million to renovate, I naturally expected to be shown a lot of reasons why the school needed to be demolished and a new school built.
I saw cleanliness and maintenance issues, and was told about leaky roof, security issues, bad heating/air-conditioning, five separate buildings and other talking points. However, I was not shown or told one reason that justifies destruction of the school and the brand new, gorgeous gym floor. Why not?
On a personal note, my favorite classroom was the lecture hall where two classes joined together for half-hour lectures in a well-designed, comfortable, college-like environment. It is now the gear-up room with cheap plastic chairs. They installed a wall for an extra room to give away shoes. The room looked terrible. It broke my heart.
Spending $79,397,621 to replace a school that just needs repairs and improvements does not make logical sense.
Rick Hanks
Clarkston
Vote no on CHS bond
After attending the open house at the Holiday Inn by the committee that supports the bond for the new Clarkston High School, where people were seriously trying to sell the new bond, I highly encourage all to ponder and vote no for this bond.
Currently, the interest rates are high with inflation we have presently. When inflation goes down in the next five years, interest rates will be less. How about, over the next five years, this committee forms a nonprofit organization and begins to take donations from individuals and business owners and build up a savings account? If Tri-State Memorial Hospital and other local businesses are highly in support of the new high school to potentially hire newly trained students for their businesses, where are their huge donations? Tri-State Memorial Hospital recently received a tax-exempt status for paying a portion of property taxes. Tri-State must be a significant donor if their plans are to invest and hire.
The main purpose of basic public education must focus on math, reading, English, science and history. Colleges and vocational schools have always been intended for specialized learning and education.
Keep in mind, everyone, in future years Asotin County, city of Clarkston and Clarkston School District will most likely be asking for additional property tax increases ... . Renters, you don’t pay property taxes, but I guarantee your rent will increase.
Yes, this is not a good plan at this time ... and I do encourage people to vote no on this bond.
Todd Snarr
Clarkston
If not now, when?
Clarkston will eventually build a new high school. If not now, when?
All of you reading this article have an education, some more than others, and most of it paid for by the generosity and sacrifice of others. Now is the time to pay it forward. If not now, when?
If anyone thinks the cost of construction will be cheaper in four or five years, whatever you are smoking has affected your brain.
I taught architecture and engineering drafting for 21 years at Clarkston High School. I know what it is like to teach with outdated equipment and in a tired, old building.
I retired in 1989 and am 86 years old. I could easily find a reson to vote no, but I will vote yes to help educate your children.
If not now, when?
Dale Laird
Clarkston
No on CHS
Yet another revolving-door superintendant has arrived in Clarkston seeking to pad his resume with a new high school that we do not need at this time.
The current campus is adequate for at least another 10 years. Too many entrances? Put locks on the doors with emergency releases on the inside. Problem solved.
Asotin County’s small property tax base cannot afford what the nonheavy-lifters are putting on our backs. We’re still reeling from the grandiose fire station we did not need at this time.
Property taxes will go through the roof and we’ll be stuck with the bill for 25 years. Vote no on this boondoggle.