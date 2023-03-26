Disagree about water
I always disagreed with the Nimiipuu’s water settlement.
I stated to the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee there was and now should be a congressional document displaying a photograph of Sens. John Kennedy and Frank Church at Nimiipuu headquarters discussing the Indian water settlement’s two goals. One was to establish an amount of water and the second was to provide money for that water’s development. NPTEC’s reply was that those goals were superseded. But I have never seen any language that states so.
When tribal members were presented with the settlement it was stated to be better than the Arizona tribes’ settlements.
After the settlements were completed, I visited the Central Arizona Project webpage. It stated the project had been given many accolades over the decades even as one of the seven wonders of the modern world. But one trouble: It wasn’t paid for. It then stated that now it is paid for with a payment distribution. Total: $4.8 billion; federal: $2.4 billion; Indian: $.7 billion (U.S. Treasury paid); state: $1.7 billion.
Then it was stated that not one penny from the state payments would leave the state. When payments were received, it went into a fund for Indian water projects.
The last time I websurfed, it stated the governing body had tribal members as vice-chairperson and executive director.
The breaking news is that the Smithsonian magazine published an article on the reestablished centuries-old farm ways of the Gila River Tribe which had been killed off in the 17th century.
James Lawyer
Grangeville
Keep trail green
The Clarkston Greenbelt Trail below Beachview Park and Southway Bridge (and beyond) has, for years, been an especially scenic, peaceful area for a stroll, bike ride, run and even a (cost-free, dog friendly) attraction for visitors.
That’s why it’s sad to note the removal of more and more trees, bushes and general foliage, drastically clearing certain areas along the trail.
A grounds worker with the Army Corps of Engineers (contracted to maintain the area) was recently asked why it was necessary to strip away so many trees and bushes, as it not only visually detracts, but removes important habitat and food for animals (birds, squirrels, raccoons, deer).
The groundskeeper responded by saying that he’d heard complaints, including one where a (reportedly) dead tree was removed that an eagle had lived in. (The eagle has apparently not been seen since.) He noted maintenance was necessary, however, because of homelessness (some encampments) and public safety, stating that 100 more dead trees are slated to be cut down. (A partner’s chain saw randomly removed a large branch from a seemingly healthy tree in a wide-open clearing during the conversation.)
Maintenance and safety issues are understandable, but being overly enthusiastic with riding lawnmowers, trimmers and chain saws can strip the trail (belonging to the public as a whole) of its natural beauty and important resources.
Some bushes and foliage were also removed or uprooted on the hillside along the highway above the trail to the degree that a mudslide could occur in the future.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Yes for CHS
A new Clarkston High School will be an incredible investment in our community.
Providing up-to-date, quality and secure facilities ensures tomorrow’s high school students are prepared for the challenges they will face in their future careers. The learning landscape has shifted dramatically over the past two decades and today’s students need career and technical training resources that weren’t even imagined when most facilities at the existing high school were built.
The career and technical education classrooms in this proposal — paired with the visionary job readiness partnerships the school is building with Lewiston-Clarkston Valley employers — are exactly what this community needs to prepare talented Clarkston students for successful and productive lives after high school.
We have a first grader and a 4-year-old in our multigenerational household who are both slated to learn in this new facility. The Clarkston School District has done an incredible job thus far in preparing our first grader — it’s been mind-blowing to watch his progress in math and reading over the past two years. Today’s first graders have unlimited potential. Collaborative projects like this bond proposal are our community’s way of maximizing that potential.
I’m forever grateful to the citizens who invested in the public school systems while I was growing up. I see it as my responsibility to continue that investment in today’s students.
Please join me in voting yes for CHS.
Brad Gary
Clarkston