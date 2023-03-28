The March 21 issue of the Lewiston Tribune had an article titled, “U.N.: World on ‘thin ice.’ ” The primary concern of the article seemed to be that the global temperature did not increase beyond 1.5 degrees centigrade, yet the article stated that there is enough greenhouse gas in the atmosphere now that the tipping point for 1.5 degrees might have already been passed. The phrase “thin ice” comes from melting Arctic ice.
Bill McGuire, the author of “Hothouse Earth,” states it has already been passed. The saying “it’s hotter than hell” might become more meaningful in the future. The summary of the recent U.N. climate report is available here: report.ipcc.ch/ar6syr/pdf/IPCC_AR6_SYR_SPM.pdf.
The United Nations report does not mention the work of Dr. Jennifer Francis. Her work is about the cause of extreme weather events. As the global temperature has increased since the industrial revolution, the temperature in the Arctic has increased twice the tropical rate and that has slowed the rate of spin of the Arctic jet stream. This has caused the jet stream to meander south and north while flowing from west to east. As it dips south (U-shaped), it pulls the cold temperature from the Arctic south and as a result, unseasonal cold weather (people die). When the jet stream returns north (inverted U), it pulls warm air from the south and with that air comes moisture. The result is flooding and heat waves.
The Feb. 28 Tribune Flashback page was from Feb. 28, 1994.
Two big articles on that page said starting that day, people in Idaho must put 1-208 in front of long-distance calls to other Idaho places. I smiled because it made me think of changes in phone numbers in the last 75 years or so.
Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone in 1876, and it wasn’t long after that when Lewiston got its first phone. Lewiston’s wealthy businessman John Vollmer saw one in San Francisco, and was intrigued by it. He brought two phones back and had them connected by wire from his Snake River house to his Main Street business. Local people were amazed by the new gimmick. He made the first phone call in the Pacific Northwest.
After changes in locations, a 1926 building was built on the corner of Third and D streets. It is now a city of Lewiston building.
In 1952, Lewiston switched from telephone operators who asked, “number, please” when you wanted to make a call, to a do-it-yourself dialing system.
A Tribune picture shows equipment placed in Mann’s Music Store at 527 Main St. showing how to use the new dialing system. Lewiston’s numbers became Sherwood 3 (743) and Clarkston’s Plaza 8 (758).
I knew a few operators before the dialing days, and I remember the friends’ numbers I called, like 157, 498-J, 813-W from our 819-M number. No cell phones, but pre-1953 numbers live on in my memory as I smile.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Float solar collectors
Floating solar collectors on dam reservoirs to decrease temperatures is not a new idea. Matt Simon wrote an article titled “Solar Panels Floating in Reservoirs? We’ll Drink to That” published in Science March 13, in Wired, the internet magazine, and posted in my Facebook page under Charles E.
In his article, he talked about the pros and cons of putting solar collectors on the surface of reservoirs. As you can see by his title, he thinks it’s a good idea.
One of his examples was Singapore’s Tengeh Reservoir. They put all the collectors flat in one area near the dam to make it easier to connect with the grid. That may be the way that works best.
Collectors laid flat peak at noon, giving an excess of unusable power. A better way is to tilt the collectors to the east and west as on a 4/12 roof with the ridge running north-south. This gives more even power throughout the day.
It seems like a missed chance, though, not put them to other uses, like covers for piers, docks, boat slips, boathouses, and houseboats. Solar developments at each landing site could make three or four enhanced recreational areas.
Another prime spot for collecting solar is the reservoir north of Clarkston along Wawawai Road. More than 40 units of solar wannigans could be lined up between the Idaho border and Red Wolf Crossing Bridge. Wawawai wannigans could make a different experience for vacationers, sportsmen and other visitors to the valley.
C. Edward Collins
Clarkston
Sad censorship news
It’s so sad — and so dreadful — to read all the latest news of censorship and of word/idea fear.
Consider the Tribune article of March 7 regarding the current Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History exhibit vis-a-vis Idaho law. Also consider George Will’s column of March 16, commenting on Stanford’s and others’ words-we-shouldn’t-use lists.
Hopefully this stifling, seemingly frantic penchant for directive uniformity will soon give way to a desire for a more expansive and serene kind of human existence, one wherein adults are free to read and see even what we don’t agree with, and calm enough and thoughtful enough to deal with it.