Do you really plan to take away our dams for a fish? Do you know what these dams mean to us? We have cheap, clean electric power. We have irrigation to water crops, orchards and yards. We have flood control now and no more flooding. We have barges to ship our products to market. We have beautiful, clean water for boating, fishing and swimming.
How many jobs will be sacrificed for a fish? You would be setting the state of Washington back 50 years.
If you take away our dams, there will be flooding again. The river bed will be about 30-by-30 when the water goes down, as it has in past drawdowns. That’s not much for boating or fishing. Some roads will fall apart when the pressure of the water is gone.
There is no guarantee there will be abundant fish all the time. Before the dams came, there were good years and bad years. The seals at the mouth of the river will still have lots of salmon to eat.
How will you replace our power? Nothing will be as good as what we have now. How long will it take to replace our power? Aren’t the salmon a protected species? How can licenses be sold to hunt protected species? It would be like selling hunting licenses to hunt eagles.
You need to come here to our beautiful Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and see what you will be taking away from us.
Nita Mauch
Clarkston
Vote no on CHS bond
In response to the March 23 Lewiston Tribune story about Edmund Schweitzer promoting a new Clarkston High School, here are some questions:
Is Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories going to pay for our higher property taxes on this proposed new high school (with increasing costs)? Are there that many well-paying jobs or well-to-do people in Clarkston to take on the expense? Is Schweitzer going to help pay for the new jail (with increasing costs)?
And what about what is still owed on the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center? Is Schweitzer going to help pay for our higher prices on groceries, gas, utilities (sewer, garbage, heat) and Medicare/health insurance and prescriptions? What about the people who have no health insurance, who would be forced to take on still more expenses?
Our big government has already outspent our country. Is our little community also going to be outspent?
Times are tough and will be getting tougher. No wonder so many people seem depressed.