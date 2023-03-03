Investing in CHS
I’m writing today to ask voters in the Clarkston School District to vote yes for CHS to avoid unnecessary, temporary expenses while making a generational reinvestment in Clarkston High School.
The concept design for CHS retains taxpayer investments in the Adams Building, auditorium, and technology building by building new, quality educational facilities on the east side of the auditorium on the current football field and tennis courts.
Remodeling the existing building footprint to achieve the same goals and build job-like career and technical education spaces would cost the taxpayers the same amount of money and would be an inefficient use of the limited resources that are available.
Building a new school on the football field and tennis courts allows the school district to continue using existing classrooms and minimize the impact to student learning environments during construction. This construction phasing plan achieves the design goals without unnecessarily spending $3 million to $4 million on temporary classrooms.
The investment to bring CHS up to current standards to serve the needs of all students is significant. The past decade has shown that construction costs are not going down. We can’t lose this opportunity to reinvest in the current campus.
Led by a local architect, the design team has worked tirelessly to find efficiencies and savings at every opportunity. The result is a design proposal and bond financing package that avoids unnecessary, temporary expenses.
I support reinvestment in CHS and hope you will join me in voting yes for CHS in April.
Courtney Kramer
Clarkston
