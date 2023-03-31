My my, what a crazy banana republic we’ve got here. Bailout time for the rich fat cats again, after the Donald Trump idiots axed the restrictions put in place by Barack Obama to prevent the financial debacle of 2007-08 from repeating itself.
And forget the 42 million low-income hungry who donated their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to bail out the billionaires, courtesy of Snake Oil Joe Biden, the banana boat captain who’s looking more and more like a GOPer every day, as he and Janet Yellen hustle like lemmings to throw billions at the billionaires and Ukraine, instead of fixing the debt debacle.
And forget the homeless, poor and old, and all those the crony corporate capitalists have no use for. Ten million Americans lost their homes in the last financial debacle at the hands of the Wall Street criminals, who were rewarded with bailouts and were never once held accountable. And the bailout bill was graciously given to Joe Taxpayer.
Meanwhile, the insane clown posse on the right is rabidly seeking to burn books and ban history while championing Americans’ rights to more guns, more school shootings, more mass shootings, more chaos and destruction.
The biggest criminal traitor in this country’s history continues to waddle freely as he pleases, spewing his hateful effluent whenever and wherever: “I am your retribution.”
Seriously? What sick, sad-sack movie script is this? More like “Goodbye America, hello Armageddon.”