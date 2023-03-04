Would 18-year-old Chloe Cole still have her body parts intact and be able to breast feed a child one day (her desire) if someone had spoken up on her behalf (parents, doctors, teachers, pastors, lawmakers, etc.?), prior to her transitioning to a boy (“fast-tracked,” she claims, by medical professionals) when she was barely a teen?
Cole regrets the double-mastectomy she underwent at the age of 15 and feels that “the beauty of motherhood was stripped from her at an age when she wasn’t able to fully comprehend the loss.”
Cole has gone through a “long period of grief” and now says, “I realize what I took away from myself.” She believes that “adults (both sides of the aisle) need to take a stand” and not lack the courage to speak out.
Cole also questions the motivation of doctors doing gender-affirming surgeries, saying: “There’s definitely a money incentive” — “surgeons get the most money.”
Cole is “sounding the alarm” regarding “irreversible damage being done to children,” in order to prevent the regret — and health issues — she now lives with. Cole calls the growing trend of gender transition surgeries done on children, “child abuse” and “medical experimentation.”
Cole’s interviews can be found on YouTube and various websites.
Walt Heyer (waltheyer.com) also regretted transitioning to a woman (now de-transitioned, minus body parts) and has a “passion to help others who regret gender change,” claiming some are being “pushed toward gender change” when they instead need “therapy to address underlying issues such as childhood abuse.”
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Who’s in charge?
I have written before about the Medicaid expansion created via the use of the citizen initiative process. Needless to say, at the time that was done, our ultra-right representatives threw fits and repeatedly tried to shoot the whole thing down, which did not work.
Since then, the ultra-right has consistently tried to change the initiative process to require every legislative district, including the most conservative, has to back the initiative, which they are well aware will doom the initiative process.
They try to talk their way around that by saying that the changes they want would make the initiative process “fairer,” but anyone with two brain cells functional knows that is a lie.
Now ..., they are carrying on about how much it costs.
Based on what I have seen, the expanded Medicaid process actually saves the state money by avoiding the situation where individual counties have to pay for indigent medical care.
We also have to take into account that these faux cries about the cost of Medicaid expansion fly right in the face of the fact that each and every year the ultra-right Legislature rams through yet another tax cut to kiss up to its cheap constituents who don’t want to pay a penny in tax, ever. ...
Their view is we ordinary citizens should ... accept whatever it is that our right-wing masters choose to dole out to us. ...
The citizens have a valid collective intelligence. The right wing would do well to heed it.