Waiting isn’t working
I support the Clarkston School District bond levy as explained at www.yeschs.com. It’s long overdue.
The investment made several generations ago has served us well. Now it’s time to build a high school that we are proud of — one that will serve us well for another 50 years or so. Let’s do it before the price goes up.
In 2011, it would have cost $45 million. In 2017, it had climbed to $65 million. It will cost $80 million now.
Waiting isn’t working. Continuing to not approve this bond isn’t working.
Janet Goodheart
Clarkston
Missing Goffinet
I saw in the obituaries that a very good man exited this world. I was moving into a new home and struggling with trying to get a sofa through the door when this fellow driving by stopped and helped me. After we got it done, I asked him in for coffee.
My wife wanted a new landscape design and I was outside digging and shoveling when he again drove by and stopped to help. He helped every day until the project was over and, of course, through drinking lots of coffee.
He would show up for coffee occasionally afterwards. He would never accept any kind of payment for the help.
The world will miss Jim Goffinet. Rest in peace, Jim.
Roy Dotson
Lewiston
Agrees with Passmore
Wayne H. Beebe provided some pertinent facts and definitions in criticism of J.C. Passmore after he canceled several scientific journals because of the biased woke content they promote.
First of all, that is his right. And I also did not renew my subscriptions for similar reasons. The articles were written by far-left radical progressives intent on promoting the new world order, social justice, inclusiveness, socialist Marxist strategies and the end of capitalism.
They push the green new deal to the maximum.
Passmore and I do not agree with those policies and principles of government.
To be clear, the biblical examples of “woke” Mr. Beebe cites may be defined as “woke” but there is a huge difference. All of the biblical citations occurred and were recorded by divine purpose, ordained by God, not some radical Marxist socialist liberal.
Passmore and I prefer the principles this American experiment was founded on.
P.S.: Many concerned parents have canceled Disney productions, also.
Glenn U. Richey
Kooskia
Supporting wildlife
Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever held its fourth annual Banquet and Benefit Auction on Feb. 18.
Orofino’s Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge had everything ready for the large, full-capacity crowd and handled the event in grand style, just like they always do.
The Dining on the Edge restaurant crew put together a wonderful dinner. It was excellent and prepared the crowd for a great evening of fundraising to help restore our local whitetail deer herds.
The night was kicked off by presenting a fantastic overhead slide show that ran throughout the evening’s event. It gave thanks to all of our donors and described live auction items in detail.
NIWF asked our previous Idaho Fish and Game commissioner, Daniel Blanco, to attend and be our keynote speaker. He welcomed the crowd and dove right into lining out the improvements and immediate changes that are needed to recover our local deer herds. He concluded by challenging the crowd to take part in Fish and Game’s current survey and support a reduction in Unit 11A season length.
Our local auctioneer and cowboy poet, Harley Sharrard, ... rallied the crowd to get behind our cause. We had a very successful night. The dollars raised will be returned to our local area for funding wildlife projects and youth hunts. NIWF will also disperse funds to folks who are willing to travel and testify at any Fish and Game meeting throughout the state.
Thank you to all of our generous donors who make this event possible.
William Samuels
President, Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever
Orofino
Voting no
Inflation and poor management of our national economy have driven the cost of living out of control. The Clarkston School District’s proposal for a more than $75 million high school is far beyond a near-poverty level community’s ability to pay.
The district proposed a $38 million bond in 2014 for a new high school, which was defeated.
Now they are asking for more than double that number, which is really out of the question.
I have just raised my tenants’ rents because of increases in several utility costs, insurance premiums and repair costs. Passage of the levy would necessitate another rent increase.
I have empathy for our students’ needs and agree to the need for vocational training facilities and greater security. Why doesn’t the district focus on those needs on an individual basis and propose a project at a far lower cost?
Our society is undergoing radical change across the board. Why lock into a huge expenditure only to learn later it was the wrong decision?
I oppose the passage of the high school board levy.
Donald F. Johnson
Clarkston