I would urge everyone to vote in the upcoming school bond election on March 14. If you are a property owner, please review your property tax assessment. If you are a renter, ask your landlord if the supplemental levee will affect your monthly rent.
Review the Lewiston Tribune article about a charter school in Lewiston. It was published Jan. 15 and was titled “An alternative in education.”
They are not asking for a supplemental levy to run the school and teach children. I think the charter school will be located on part of the old high school campus.
The old high school campus was apparently unsatisfactory for children of the Lewiston School District.
As a resident of the Lewiston School District, you have to decide if you can afford the levy. Ask yourself if the cost of taxes, water, sewer, garbage, and the levys are sustainable.
Please vote your thoughts.
Jim McIver
Lewiston
Ballooning threats
I followed President Joe Biden’s recent speech in regards to the UFOs that he has shot down and found it quite enlightening.
So it appears from here on, all children’s birthday parties that elect to use helium party balloons as part of their celebration will be in direct conflict with his wishes to keep this nation safe.
Another threat to our national security is the Goodyear blimp, which is sitting in its airport hangar until further notice.
Furthermore, all hot air tourist balloon flights are canceled for national safety and not doing so might get an F-22 Raptor targeting your wicker basket. Biden is determined to keep this great nation safe and his efforts are noteworthy, to say the least, except in the case of the terrible environmental hazardous train derailment and resulting mushroom cloud over East Palestine, Ohio, where his Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was nowhere to be found and possibly on another maternity leave.