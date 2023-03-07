Profiting from speech
Once again the media is using someone’s free speech for monetary gain.
What was said is the truth and in my opinion was free speech.
There should no difference between white, Black, yellow or whatever you are because we are all the same.
But the media continually uses comments and stupid people’s acts to promote monetary gain for themselves.
People live as they want. All you have to do is go to their neighborhoods and take a look.
I don’t care how poor you are. You can still be clean, no matter what color.
It should be OK as long as you’re a legal American citizen.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Taxed too much
We continue to hear from our local pundits that the high property taxes those of us pay in Nez Perce County is a state issue.
Unless I’m missing something, I still have a problem with the reason given. I go back to my brother, who lives in Meridian, has a home valued at $100,000 more than mine and pays a third of the property taxes we pay in Lewiston.
The reason given by our county assessor’s office is Meridian has a larger population, thereby spreading out the costs.
Meridian in 2022 had a population of 130,000-plus, has an area of 26.84 square miles and has 350 city employees.
Lewiston in 2022 had a population of 36,000-plus, has an area of 18.04 square miles and has 350 city employees.
See anything questionable here? ...
I’m not advocating that anyone lose their job. I’m just stating the facts. If my numbers are incorrect, please advise.
On another subject, we have a code enforcement department for Lewiston. Is anything enforced?
We still have trailers parked on the street, intersections you can’t see around, junkyards in neighborhoods and illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July and New Years. ...
Why is Lewiston so against putting a listing of city codes in everyone’s mailbox?
That would eliminate those who say they didn’t know.
The way the system works now, unless there is a complaint, nothing happens. ...
If you contact our mayor with these concerns, which I have, don’t expect to receive an answer. ...
Wayne Vantrease
Lewiston
