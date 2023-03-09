The virtuous Tribune
So virtuous. So very virtuous.
I mean, of course, the Lewiston Tribune.
The Tribune wasn’t content to simply allow the “Dilbert” cartoon strip to disappear as the rest of the publishing world canceled its creator, Scott Adams for supposedly racist comments taken completely out of context.
The Tribune could have simply replaced the strip on the comics page with a short statement, for example: “The ‘Dilbert’ comic strip has been removed by the distributor, and the Tribune will soon find a replacement,” which was the truth.
Instead, Managing Editor Craig Clohessy found it necessary to get weeks ahead of the pipeline of “Dilbert” comics running out, because it was important to demonstrate the Tribune’s virtuosity in the matter.
On March 1, Clohessy wrote a front-page virtue-signaling column explaining how the Tribune would not wait while the rest of the pack of publishing lemmings run into the sea. Instead, the Tribune would push to the head of the pack and blot “Dilbert” out with a white banner of an empty space on the comics page.
This writer is actually surprised the blank space doesn’t contain a statement about Scott Adams’ horrible character and racist rantings.
Apparently, it’s not front-page newsworthy for the Tribune that the incident stands as a shining example of the leftist media’s need to eliminate context to find a story.
The Tribune has now demonstrated it is first among equals in its ability to dramatically tarnish the “Dilbert” creator’s image. Good job. So virtuous.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Is there another way?
In reference to the proposed new Clarkston High School, we agree that it is needed but is there some other way to raise the monies needed for the project other than raising the property tax?
We believe the proposed property tax increase will be a severe burden on seniors and low income property owners, forcing them out of their homes. Landlords will be subject to raise tenants rents, putting a burden on them also. Clarkston property owners be aware on how this proposal will affect you.
Chuck and Erna Walton
Clarkston
Paying the full price
Why are residential property taxes so high? The answer is in the Feb. 28 article about the auctioning of the Lewiston Center Mall for the amazingly low price of $1.25 million. For the price of two homes in the valley, you could own 28 acres and over 210,000 square feet of prime real estate.
Incredible. How is this possible? It is the result of the collapse of comercial property values, due to online sales, which then transfers the tax burden to residential property.
The next time we congratulate ourselves on the great deal we got online, at the expense of brick-and-mortar stores, we need to add the whopper property tax increase on to our great deal. How great is the deal now?
Jim Kluss
Lewiston