What about the homeless?
Recently, the Clarkston City Council moved unanimously to block the building of low-income housing being proposed by Catholic Family Services in the area behind Walmart.
The homeless population in need of affordable housing is not going to go away and is only going to grow. Will it be built when we have an encampment like Camp Hope in Spokane or tents lining our sidewalks like Portland?
A 2019 study showed that 40%-59% of Americans are one paycheck away from homelessness. Given today’s economy, that percentage has probably increased. Housing costs have skyrocketed. First and last month’s rent, along with deposit, could cost upward of $6,000.
There are many causes of homelessness. Many women and children fleeing domestic violence find themselves homeless, as do families trying to survive on a minimum wage, often part-time job. Yes, there are people who are mentally ill or addicted and that leads to them becoming homeless. What happens when they get the treatment they need and are looking for a place to live? Couple this with a lack of affordable housing.
The Clarkston City Council states the current proposed placement of the affordable housing does not fit in with their strategic plan. Do they have an alternative to propose? Is that alternative as close to services and on the bus line like the current proposed space?
The situation across the river is not much better. Last winter, the Lewiston City Council continually threw up roadblocks in attempts to provide a warming shelter for the homeless.
Sheila McDougall
Clarkston
Dig the swamp out
Welcome to the divided states of America.
It looks like Barack Obama is running for a fourth term. He said in 2008 he wants to change America and look what’s happening. He might be getting his wish.
Why did Susan Rice bail out? Poof, she’s gone, so is it true fish rot from the head down? The swamp is so thick and can’t be drained. The good news, however, is thousands of hard-working American people own and operate backhoes. Perhaps, this might be our only hope to dig that dirty ol’ swamp out and replace it with crystal-clear water.
How refreshing that could be. Let’s call it Operation Dig Out.
China Joe Biden wants to hire 84,000 IRS employees to go after the wealthy who don’t pay taxes. However, there are only 795 billionaires in America. The IRS will be coming for us, the hard-working middle class ... people. In the early morning hours, the IRS will break your door down, dressed in full-body armor with guns drawn. And guess what? CNN will just happen to be driving by to film it all.
Biden is not only mentally challenged, but is a liar, leaker, denier, blamer and, most of all, he is a traitor.
We are of one race — the human race; two genders — male and female; and one nation under God with liberty and justice for all.
God bless all who protect and serve and to all who aren’t afraid to stand up and speak the truth.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Watch a documentary
To a recent letter writer: Please pull your head out of the dark place it’s in and listen to, and see, an HBO documentary called, “Ice on Fire.”
It’s been put together in a dramatic way that should scare you, and yet gives hope for the world we live in, by scientists with no political motivation and an awful lot of truth and evidence behind them.
LaDonna Chapman
Weippe
