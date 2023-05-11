Vote for accountability
More than $400,000 spent for a roundabout we don’t need at 10th Street and Burrell Avenue in Lewiston. Now it is $7.8 million for a fire station we didn’t need, just one block away from the perfectly adequate one we already have. That is in addition to the $12 million for a new well and $4 million for a reservoir for water for the new school that Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District could have provided at minimal additional cost.
I don’t blame the current city administration for the condition of the city’s streets. But think what their condition would be if the $24 million spent on projects we didn’t need had been spent for the street repairs we desperately do need.
I will be voting against the 3% franchise fee. Not because the streets don’t need repairs; they do. But until the city demonstrates it knows the difference between what the staff wants and what the city actually needs, nothing will change. The city will not be fiscally responsible until it is held fiscally accountable and the only way to do that is at the ballot box.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Each vote is vital
“Those who can’t remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” wrote Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana in 1905. If this aphorism in these ahistorical or anti-historical, postmodern days strikes us as a cliché, I make no apologies for repeating it.
In his poem “September 1939,” written at the outbreak of World War II, British poet W.H. Auden warned against the “waves of anger and fear” about to engulf Europe. Maybe similar waves threaten our shores today. More than ever, we need to be wise, or at least thoughtful, and to that end our minds must remain open and resistant to fear and anger. In his poem Auden concluded, “All I have is a voice.”
To vote is one way to use our voices. This Latah County Library District trustee election has been called a “sleepy little election.” In such an election, each vote is vital. Let’s elect those who will assure us that all voices will remain available on our library shelves. Our right to access ideas and information (some of it possibly disturbing) will provide a more comprehensive understanding of and appreciation for the world we live in. True democracies include all voices. In fact, a democracy depends on them.
I’m supporting Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt for the Latah County Library Board. Check out their credentials and those of their rivals, then decide for yourself which candidates will most reliably protect your right to freedom of access to information and ideas — even to those ideas you do not particularly like.
Georgia Tiffany
Moscow
Vote to support libraries
Public libraries are an American institution that supports the pursuit of the American dream: improving your standard of living through hard work and education.
Libraries have offered many people a way to educate themselves and lift themselves up through access to the world of books and information. Librarians work hard to provide equal access to information.
Charging fines for late fees is now recognized as more of a burden to some groups than others, and recently many libraries have stopped charging these fees. Many, like the Latah County Library District, still charge replacement fees for lost or damaged books, and use other methods such as blocking a patron’s account, as a deterrent for late or lost items. Also, in many cases, collecting late fees costs libraries more money than is raised.
Although libraries have not stopped charging late fees to make some political point, a candidate in the Latah County Library District board election has sadly turned this into a political and culture war issue. Not only is this clearly a way to cause unnecessary division and hurt library leadership, but it also shows that this candidate does not understand the reasons for this policy and the economic reality behind it.
I plan to vote for candidates who want to support our libraries and have learned enough about library management so as to not make claims that haven’t been researched. Please join me in voting for Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt for Latah County Library Board on Tuesday.
Diane Prorak
Moscow
Vote to protect freedom
As Idahoans, we are passionate about our individual freedoms. The most important of these freedoms is listed first in the Bill of Rights: our freedom of speech. It is guaranteed to every American.
Yet there are individuals demanding books and materials be removed from area libraries because those materials offend their personal beliefs. These individuals have the right to voice their opinion, as well as restrict their own children from checking out materials they do not want their children to access. But their rights stop there. Censorship of constitutionally protected speech is in direct violation of the First Amendment.
School and public libraries offer a wide variety of age-appropriate materials from which to choose. Librarians routinely encourage parents to help guide their own children in selecting materials. A book chosen by one family might not be the same chosen by another family. However, restricting access to library materials removes our individual freedom as Idahoans to decide for ourselves.
Concerned Latah County citizens can help ensure that our individual freedom to access books and materials continues to be protected by electing Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt to the Latah County Library Board of Trustees on Tuesday. Additional election information can be found at latahlibrary.org/election-information.
Heather Stout
Moscow