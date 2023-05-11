Vote for accountability

More than $400,000 spent for a roundabout we don’t need at 10th Street and Burrell Avenue in Lewiston. Now it is $7.8 million for a fire station we didn’t need, just one block away from the perfectly adequate one we already have. That is in addition to the $12 million for a new well and $4 million for a reservoir for water for the new school that Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District could have provided at minimal additional cost.