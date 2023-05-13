Vote for Schmidt and Baig
The right to read and the right to access many types of materials are important to maintaining an educated public and our democracy.
Anyone reading this letter likely enjoys some books of no interest to me, and my choices might be of no interest to you. It’s important to have such a variety of reading materials available that we all get to choose freely without limiting what others wish to read.
Along with the rights of parents to supervise their children’s reading comes responsibility. Go to the library with your child, but don’t expect an employee to decide what is right for your child.
One of the candidates for our local board, a recent transplant from Utah, has a flyer that calls for lower rent. All the branch libraries are rented for $1 a year for 10 years. Does he want it lowered to 75 cents?
Wayne Schmidt and Saba Baig know the duties, responsibilities and limits of the Latah County Library District board of trustees, which does not include choosing the books. Please vote for them Tuesday. They will help continue excellent service for our Latah County Library District system.
Linda Ross
Deary
Time to voice your opinion
Two things that will raise every Lewiston residents’ bills will be decided in the next few days.
You have the opportunity to vote on one Tuesday, a 2% increase in your Avista bill that will be given back to the city for street repairs. Go to your regular polling place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The other, a new storm water fee, is on the Lewiston City Council agenda May 22. You don’t get to vote on that one but you do have the opportunity to contact the mayor and councilors. Their emails are on the city website.
I will vote against an increase in my gas and electric bill because I don’t think the city is making the best use of the money it has available for streets. I haven’t decided about the stormwater fee because I haven’t seen what it’s going to cost me and how the city will spend it — actual projects, not a generic description. It’s irritating the city doesn’t go out of its way to publicize details before putting it on an agenda. It does manage to send me a bill every month.
And I haven’t forgotten a bond election to complete Community Park is coming up. Money has been allocated for figuring out how to sell you on that idea.
It’s time to voice your opinion and you have numerous options. Time is short.
Sandra L. Lee
Lewiston
No redeeming qualities
Dearest conservatives: Once, loyalty was admirable. Donald Trump incinerated that naivete. He and loyalty are oil and water.
I believe lying and bribery have become synonymous with today’s Republicans, as has insanity, where Trump watercarriers excel: climate change is a hoax, traitors are patriots, election fraud and gerrymandering are “winning” and bribing Playboy bunnies ... is Trump’s business.
Thanks to Citizens United, corporations are people and bribes are legal.
Insane Republicans believe conspiracy theories and bury education, decency, integrity and truth in coffins alongside dead schoolkids.
Children, there are no redeeming qualities in allegiance to an indicted, former president who, according to Vox and The Guardian, ordered his attorney to bribe women.
Speaking of bribes, how about Clarence Thomas accepting and not reporting lavish gifts from a filthy (and rich) Republican donor?
Despite the $787 million settlement with Dominion, Fox’s defiant statement further proves pesky trivialities like truth are anathema. This despite firing (Tucker Carlson), who used 140,000 hours of video to showcase Capitol “tourism” in a terrible misrepresentation of truth to validate insanity. Former conservatives haven’t viewed footage showing traitors’ excrement on Capitol floors, “tourists” using battering rams to gain entrance, patriots proclaiming, “Hang Mike Pence,” tourists crushing a police officer to death and patriots beating people with American flags.
Trumpers, even oppressive, fascist third-world nations like Sudan, North Korea and others struggle to match Republican loyalty to insanity.
Jim Roach
Moscow