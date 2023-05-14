Grateful for Whitman
As the wife of a veteran, I want to express my appreciation to Chuck Whitman, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1443 commander, for all that he does to recognize and assist our community’s veterans.
His ongoing concern about the well-being of those who have bravely represented our country around the world is commendable.
My husband came home from Southeast Asia during the challenging 1960s. There was no welcome, much less any effort to help our veterans recover from the sad results of that experience. My husband was able to move on. Many others did not.
Whitman has become a lifeline for many veterans who still are trying to recover from that experience. His efforts to provide a common space for folks to meet and share their experiences has become an important part of that recovery. He encourages, inspires, motivates and gives veterans hope.
We should all be so kind and understanding. He truly has made a difference and continues to expand on all of the services that are provided by the Veterans Outreach Center in Clarkston’s VFW Hall.
The article in the May issue of Golden Times highlighted some of the people who work with him to provide a good meal for those who need it. They are wonderful people, and many thanks to all of those who volunteer at the center.
Whitman also is an Asotin County commissioner and often includes the center’s activities in his announcements.
We are very grateful, Cmdr. Whitman, and we thank you.
Pat Worle
Clarkston
Where is Rettig Plaza?
What happened to the historic Rettig Plaza? Where was Rettig Plaza? Why was Rettig Plaza important? Why was Rettig Plaza historic?
Lewiston’s Rettig Plaza is no more. Rettig Plaza was a tree-lined park within a triangle of city and county buildings: the Nez Perce County Courthouse, Lewiston Police Department and Lewiston City Hall. Not only was the site of the plaza leveled, but the memory was not celebrated before its demise.
The historic memory of Rettig Plaza has been erased. Ironically, the 13 red oak trees were felled during the celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day. What remains of this peaceful, tree-lined plaza are six large stumps of 50-year-old trees on a construction site.
Rettig Plaza was established in May 1972 in honor of Edwin C. Rettig, a civic-minded citizen of Lewiston. He was the executive vice president and general manager of Potlatch Forests, Inc. as well as other commendations.
The citizens of Lewiston have lost a valuable resource at a time when the environment is pleading for citizens to be stewards of this place we call home.
Trees are more than decoration. A forest of trees, as did the 13 trees at Rettig Plaza, contributed more to the urban canopy and quality of air than individual trees that line an expanse of asphalt. Our urban trees are the lungs of the planet. We all are responsible to contribute to the protection and management our urban forests.
Maxine Miller
Lewiston
It’s lack of trust
Most letters I’ve read here were by people who voted no on the new Clarkston High School because of the high cost.
I don’t think many of them are being cheap. They are wanting to keep their homes and still be able to feed their families. For me, it wasn’t so much the money but lack of trust in our local governments.
Around 50 years ago, the Port of Clarkston told the property owners they would only need our tax money for a few years. They don’t really need the money; they just keep finding ways to spend it so they keep getting it. Then the last three we had as county commissioners put us to a vote for a new pool, and then spent way more than we voted on. They were all fired in their next election.
The three commissioners we have now, every time a farmer or a rancher wants to sell out and enjoy their retirement, the game department makes offers on much of the ranch property, and the tears start to flow because of the loss of taxable land. Then they came up with the stupid idea of putting close to a $20 million investment on prime property in the city of Clarkston.
What was worse was when the city told them to pound sand, they kept fighting and throwing money at it for a year, and ran the cost up millions of dollars, and we still have no sign of a jail being built.
Mike Estlund
Clarkston