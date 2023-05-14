May 4’s angry, vitriolic, anti-gun, rambling meltdown of letter contributor Mike Epstein referencing school shootings contained words and phrases such as National Right Wing Terrorist Association, all the bozo goons for guns, gun worship sacrosanct, GOPer Nazis, hypocritical fascists, gun worshipping fools, GOPer Nazi red states, and Republican death cult.
Wow. May I suggest the next time you have an episode like that just maybe walk it off for a couple of blocks and that might fix the tantrum. But please consider this anecdote for your misplaced hatred for guns and their owners.
Fathers should return to their families; put God, prayer and discipline back in the home and schools; and enforce gun laws already on the books.
Please consider that almost 50 years ago every home had a gun, and we also took our guns to school, left them in our unlocked vehicles and no one even considered shooting someone.
One more thing: Remove Black crime and suicide statistics involving firearms and the U.S. is not even on the radar for gun violence. So nice try, Mr. Epstein.
John Webb
Reubens
Policy is a joke
The Lewiston Tribune’s “Letters Policy,” printed on nearly every Opinion page, is a freaking joke.
It states, for example, the Tribune will print all letters with “limited exceptions,” such as libelous statements and egregious language.
Yet they routinely print letters containing language that is beyond egregious, in this writer’s opinion, so readers cannot be sure where that line is.
For example, writers Mike Somekindofastein and Danny Somekindof-avitch routinely use letters to insult and abuse wide swaths of patriotic Americans. As the Associated Press says, “... without evidence ... .”
A recent example is a screed by Somekindof-astein, speaking apparently of a national patriotic organization, as a “National Right Wing Terrorist Association.”
He goes on, dramatizing his highly educated use of the language, describing these folks as “... bozo goons ...,” “GOPer Nazis,” “... hypocritical fascists trampling all over the constitutional rights of others ...,” among other things that could easily be called “egregious” and/or “libelous” by a decent lawyer.
The policy also does not state the very real policy the Tribune exercises, that of limiting certain authors to no more than two letters a month. Not 24 letters a year, but specifically no more than two in a given month.
Except for these erudite authors like Somekindofastein and Danny Somekindof-avitch, who seem to always have more than one dictionary at hand.
But then the Tribune is one of those Orwellian organs that follows the Associated Press mantra of telling you truths that you can’t discern and also not to believe your own eyes.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
The Tribune limits all letter writers to no more than two letters in each calendar month.
