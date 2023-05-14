What is the harm?
My wife and I subscribe to One Day University, an online lecture series.
A recent episode on media described how our media has transformed over our history from the earliest newspapers to today’s echo chambers where we can all hear just the news we want, reinforcing the beliefs we have.
We usually feel generally hopeful after these lectures; not in this case. However, during the open question period, one listener asked what we could do to change this media reality. The professor said, “Support your local newspaper.” Only in that smaller environment can you get a diversity of opinion and the context of local issues reflecting on national trends.
That day we found a great example in this newspaper in the article written by Emily Pearce on a drag show at a tavern in Lewiston. Written like her business reviews, Emily went to the event, talked to the performers about their business and the issues they face, and the customers about why they enjoyed the performances. One 80-year-old woman came because she said it was on her “bucket list.”
Drag shows probably won’t make it to our bucket list but after the initial shock at the close-up drag star makeup, we felt we understood more about the venue and performers. Clearly this is an entertainment that people around the country enjoy, much to the chagrin of conservatives. But what is the harm? Why prevent people from enjoying these shows and prevent the artists from being paid for their work?
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Lawns will come back
The city of Lewiston irrigation ban will not have as much of a long-term impact on homeowners as they might think.
For $60 a pop at North 40, I have captured more than 1,000 gallons of water by using rain barrels as downspouts. Others can do the same before the next rain. Spent wine barrels also work (available at Erb’s Ace Hardware).
We are surrounded by grassland, which proliferates on its own in spring and fall after being dormant in the summer. As an example, I turned off my sprinklers last summer in an attempt to kill the grass in my yard. It did not work. The grass went dormant and it is as lush now as it was, minus a few bald and weedy spots from construction activity. Anyone is welcome to stop by my house and observe the failed experiment on the upper lawn and in the backyard (colonial with a red door, corner of Third Street and 11th Avenue). None of it has been irrigated, by sprinklers or by hand, since September 2021.
The ban should not be cause for panic. Established lawns will come back, but the valley might have to tolerate brown lawns this summer. If we can stomach the eyesore, and all pitch in to conserve water, it can be enough to keep the athletic fields green. That should be our priority. The less we use, the more likely it is that the city will lift the ban for those critical areas.
Linnea Noreen
Lewiston
Appreciating Kendrick
I would like to thank the city of Kendrick for stepping into action to care for my parents during a medical emergency, specifically: the Latah County Sheriff’s Department, whose deputies controlled traffic; the staff of Nathan’s for ensuring my mom had nourishment and comfort while she attempted to remain calm while care was being administered to my dad; and to the staff of Gritman’s Kendrick Family Medicine who acted swiftly and with skill to ensure that my dad was safe and stable as he waited for an ambulance.
My mom was able to capture a video to share with me what was happening with my dad as I was in Lewiston at work. I was impressed and grateful. My mom’s first call was one of great uncertainty and fear. I remember telling her to take a breath and to tell me what she saw happening around her and, as she described the scene, it blew me away the number of people who were coming to their aid.
No words can express how thankful I am, as well as my parents and family, as we have navigated a crazy trip through the health care system in the last several months and with more than one emergent episode in the last month, for your care of my parents in those moments.
Please know that we will always hold a special place in our hearts for the town of Kendrick, one of many reasons Idaho is the best place to live. Well done.
Hannah Liedkie
Lewiston