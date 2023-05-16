In his service
The other evening I was walking through the Moscow Cemetery, looking over the family grave markers as to their needs for Memorial Day. You have to understand that I’m close to 70 years old, and our families have been in this area many generations.
I came across my great-grandfather’s large stone. On top of it is a fair-sized cross with the Gaelic writing of IHS/IHS in a diagonal format: in his service, in the daily service of our Lord Jesus Christ and God our Father, through the power of the Holy Spirit. I am his, I belong to him. He created me, watches over me and my family. There is a power there, for those who believe, for those who have a relationship with Jesus, and with that power is peace in this life.
In looking at today’s age and times I wonder how many folks conduct their lives under a higher authority than themselves. It seems that most everyone is out for themselves. They are the captains of “their own ship.” In watching the news, where does that get ya? It looks to me like it runs people’s lives upon the rocks.
... I’m busy, yet I am peacefully busy, at work, at church, with family. Yes, trials of this life drop into my life. Trials of this life will come to us all, but I can hand them over to my Lord and he will guide me. It’s not about me. Never has been.
Wayne L. Olson
Moscow
Sensitive to snake oil
I practically grew up on snake oil but find that now, as an adult, I’ve developed a sensitivity to it.
My suspicion rises like hives at the nonsense presented here by Dennis Prager. Overconfident men with claims like his are where we get the term “con man.” These guys-with-one-and-only-answer-to-all-your-ills always deserve scrutiny, so I inoculated myself with my handy Thinker’s Guide to Critical Thinking and Fallacies and delved into Prager. My suspicion paid off.
Prager is a hack. He was a poor student and dropped out of his collegiate graduate program. He must disclaimer his efforts on his unacademic and unaccredited Prager “University” website and his “lessons” are regularly debunked for sport on numerous YouTube channels.
On his website, he and his chosen people deliver lectures stating unsubstantiated truth claims and half-truths filled in with blatant fallacies and illustrated with well-funded graphics of apocalyptic nature. His work is on the radar of Media Matters and News Guard, both organizations that track misinformation.
In the spirit of objectivity, I took his courses, took notes ... and suffered his attempts at intimacy during his “fireside chats.” After completing his Master Program, I’m left thinking Prager U is a complete mockery of scholarship.
Prager is an extremist on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s “hatewatch” list. He openly declares that people must believe as he does or perish. He wants his extreme personal policies to become public policies so you can be forced to have them, too. Snake oil for all ... or else.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston
NRA is civil rights group
On May 4, Mike Epstein chose to belittle himself by using an emotional and sophomoric, ad hominem attack on the National Rifle Association and Republicans who support the U.S. Constitution.
The NRA is our nation’s oldest and largest civil rights group rather than a “National Right-Wing Terrorist Association” as charged by Epstein. Nine former U.S. presidents were or are NRA members. The list includes Ulysses Grant, Teddy Roosevelt, William Taft, Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, John Kennedy, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. All also served our military. Did Epstein?
Epstein calls NRA members fascists, misinformed, misinterpreting, fools and a death cult. He then ignorantly claims the Second Amendment does not forbid or preclude gun control. Epstein has apparently not educated himself on the simple meaning of “shall not be infringed.”
Epstein should spend some time learning the very purpose of the Second Amendment. It was not drafted to protect deer hunting or sports shooting. Armed citizens are a free people. Unarmed citizens are usually subjects.
By Epstein’s twisted logic, automobiles cause drunk driving. Nevertheless, he is far safer in Clarkston from firearm misuse than drunk drivers.
Kenneth L. Alexander
Lewiston
Ignorance is bliss?
The May 3 letters to the editor illustrated knowledge versus intentional ignorance.
Growing up, I heard the phrase “ignorance is bliss.” Mom would suggest, “If you don’t like something, ignore it and it’ll go away.” Neither of those are always true.
I believe that too much information is better than not enough. Don’t tell me what to think. Let me decide for myself.
R.G. Nourse
Clarkston