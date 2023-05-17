A definition of ‘woke’
As Janet Marugg wrote in a recent letter, words are elemental to communication. She wrote about the word “woke” and it’s great that by her definition she is choosing to be and remain “woke.”
A definition of ‘woke’
As Janet Marugg wrote in a recent letter, words are elemental to communication. She wrote about the word “woke” and it’s great that by her definition she is choosing to be and remain “woke.”
This letter is not to say she is right or wrong, but to communicate that for many conservatives the word “woke” has an entirely different connotation. Many use the word as a pejorative (expressing contempt or disapproval).
Defining “woke” as we use it can be difficult inasmuch as it doesn’t match a dictionary’s or Janet’s definition. This is my definition of “woke”: A belief or ideology that disregards objective reality, rational thought and common sense.
You are “woke” if you believe:
Biological males have no advantages when competing athletically against biological females.
Our southern border is secure.
Criminals will obey gun restriction laws.
Young children are mentally developed enough to make life altering gender choices and parents have no business knowing.
People with better credit scores should pay higher interest rates.
Lower-income people should pay for the college loans of higher-income people.
Defunding police makes inner-city Blacks safer.
Students are perfectly safe when schools are designated as “gun-free zones.”
“Highways are racist” (Pete Buttigieg).
It is “democracy” to censor (or arrest) dissenting voices.
A man masquerading as a teenage girl will increase your beer sales.
Asking for ID is voter suppression.
Abortion is health care rather than homicide.
Our Navy will be stronger with drag queen recruitment videos.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
Not an assault on family
Washington Senate Bill 5599 has become the subject of heated debate and, unfortunately, misrepresentation. Contrary to alarmist claims, it’s not about government overreach or a threat to the family unit but about offering protection to vulnerable youth in the face of personal crisis.
Introduced by Democrat Marko Liias, SB 5599 amends existing law, targeting aid to minors who have already left or been kicked out of their home due to conflicts over their identities or other reasons. It ensures these estranged youths, whether seeking gender-affirming care or reproductive health services, are provided a safe harbor and the necessary time to navigate their predicaments.
The legislation does not bypass parental involvement. It merely allows shelters to notify the Washington Department of Child, Youth, and Families before parents in specific circumstances, aiming for a smoother reunification process. Parental notification remains a requirement, a fact that has been lost in the cacophony of misinterpretation.
SB 5599 is an empathetic response to a narrow yet critical issue: protecting vulnerable children who’ve found themselves out on the streets. It’s a lifeline, not a government overreach.
Instead of perpetuating fear, let’s focus on understanding the real intention behind this legislation — providing safety, stability, and, ultimately, a path toward family reunification. This bill does not seek to erode family values; instead, it strives to protect those who’ve been left without the sanctuary of home.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.