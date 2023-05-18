Idaho needs centrists
I am insulted by the way extremist Republicans describe Democrats.
I am a law-abiding citizen of the United States, born and raised in Idaho by mixed-party parents, one a Democrat and one a Republican. They often disagreed on the issues of the day, but they discussed their differences reasonably and without rancor.
They knew how to speak about things they cared about without resorting to cheap inflammatory language. Sometimes they threatened to cancel one another’s votes, and just as often they crossed party lines to vote for the opposite party’s person if they determined he was the better candidate.
There was never religious fervor to vote for the sacred R or D, no matter what. Idaho had the reputation of being smarter than that. Fiercely independent and informed, Idahoans voted for the best candidates regardless of party affiliation.
What happened to that Idaho? Closed primaries for one thing. Closed minds for another.
Unless the extremists, who are the real “Republicans in name only,” are put in their place by the solid Republican moderates, we are going to need a whole new party, the Centrists, moderates who believe in the right of all citizens to have and express their beliefs and to vote for those whose principles they agree with regardless of party platforms and without becoming angry and belligerent with those who disagree with them and without having their party turn against them.
Is everyone just itching for war? God help us if the extreme among us don’t tone down the rhetoric.
Dawn Koehler
Grangeville
McCann determined facts
A good representative in the Idaho Legislature looks at facts and determines good public policy for all of the citizens represented.
Rep. Lori McCann took the time to visit libraries and librarians to determine the facts. She listened to all the communications from her constituents. She then took into account good public policy that would represent all citizens in her district as she is required to do by oath.
She did her job in a fair and factual manner. We try not to elect puppets but people who will base decisions on facts and the good of the whole.
Rep. McCann did just that on the library bills. Usurping by legislation the role of parents in guiding a child’s reading material would favor one set of values over those of all other parents. Public and school libraries currently provide adequate safeguards for all users, while giving our broad and diverse communities representation in their materials.
Marcia Banta
Lewiston
Read mission statement
Your mission statement reads, in part: “The Lewiston Tribune is committed to the pursuit of ethical, factual and relevant coverage of news and events.”
Last Thursday’s newspaper does not have one word — zero — let alone on the front page, the information released May 10 about the Biden family corruption by the U.S. House of Representatives. I would say that is relevant. Yet the front page reports fully on the indictment of a freshman Republican U.S. representative in New York who, from the day he was elected, has faced scrutiny about lying on almost everthing about his life. Mike Luckovich has another disgusting cartoon about President Donald Trump. Are you kidding me?
Where’s the headline about the invasion at the U.S.-Mexico border? And yet, you must report on the Idaho man sentenced for his role at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Read your mission statement again. You fail me and you fail other readers like me. You are only reporting half of the news. Half of us are left out.
Susan Heick
Moscow