Two items of interest
Here’s two items worth reading you probably won’t find mentioned in the Tribune.
By the time you read this letter, Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins will have testified before Congress on “the powerful case that ignoring natural immunity during the December 2020 to April 2021 vaccine rollout resulted in thousands of lives lost because two vaccines were being given to people with natural immunity while thousands of unvaccinated Americans without any immunity died each day.”
Makary contends that 1) those with natural immunity and not otherwise at serious risk should have been placed at the back of the line for vaccination and 2) U.S. health officials ignored that sensible step while making a political virtue of having done so.
A generous portion of Makary’s testimony is freely available at the Sensible Medicine Substack.
The second item is a bit older (March 28): “A Guide to Understanding the Hoax of the Century: Thirteen ways of looking at disinformation” was researched and written by Jacob Siegel and published online at TabletMag.
Siegel’s gist is in his summation, “(The government solution to disinformation is:) America must become less free and less democratic. This necessary evolution ... will require following the wisdom of disinformation experts and outgrowing our parochial attachment to the Bill of Rights. This view may be jarring to people who are still attached to the American heritage of liberty and self-government, but it has become the official policy of the country’s ruling party and much of the American intelligentsia.”
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Imagine it differently
I couldn’t help but notice that May 10 the Republican House Committee on Oversight and Accountability held a press conference where they reported that the Biden family received more than $10 million from China while President Joe Biden was vice president. They showed different limited liability companies where money was moved several times to apparently shelter and hide it.
Nine Biden family members received these funds, but did not apparently sell anything or provide a service and the White House doesn’t dispute it, but they say there is no direct tie to President Biden, and The Associated Press doesn’t cover it.
John Grisham wrote a novel called a “Time to Kill.” In it, he describes a little Black girl who is raped and beaten by two white men. Her father kills the two men and is tried for murder. In his book, the lawyer for the accused gives a very emotional closing statement where he describes the rape and the atrocities the two men did to the girl. In closing, he says, “Now pretend she is white.”
So in closing, I will ask the mainstream media and the Democrats to pretend the Bidens are Republicans.
Dan Long
Clarkston
Want balanced reporting
I was perplexed and disheartened to see in the May 11 newspaper you devoted front-page coverage to George Santos’ dubious “not guilty” plea, but made no mention at all of the press conference House Oversight Chairperson James Comer held in which he described actual bank records that show how members of the Biden family received millions of dollars from foreign countries which they attempted to hide through a series of more than 20 shell corporations.
I’m disheartened because by holding only Republicans accountable, you squander the constitutional blessing of a free press, one that should zealously question and hold accountable anyone in power.
I’m perplexed because it just doesn’t make business sense in Lewiston to run a paper that is so one-sided in its coverage. One reason fewer and fewer people pay attention to the media is because most Americans want honest, fair and balanced reporting, which they don’t get from Fox, MSNBC or the Lewiston Tribune.
Mark Haynal
Lewiston
Grizzlies need protection
I was reading the push by Gov. Brad Little and the delegation from Idaho and how they are trying to get the grizzly bears in Idaho delisted from the Endangered Species Act, claiming they have the ability to manage them.
“Manage them” in Idaho usually means getting rid of as many as possible, just like they are doing to wolves. Gov. Little and the state of Idaho are simply showing their bloodlust when it comes to wolves or grizzly bears.
You can see how the state of Idaho “manages” delisted species, by aerial killing by the wildlife services and trapping, etc. We need to get and keep wolves and grizzly bears protected, and the main body they need protection from is Gov. Little and the bloodthirsty elected officials in Idaho.
Julian Matthews
Lapwai