The Biden administration is poised to hand over America’s sovereignty to the World Health Organization, heavily influenced by the Chinese Communist Party by agreeing to binding International Health Regulations concerning medical freedoms (and more), if citizens do not take swift action by speaking out (see standforhealthfreedom.com and sign the petition). In fact, if nations sign onto this, it will effectively put us into a “one world government.”
The global meeting to discuss international health regulations takes place at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, at the end of May. Amendments were discussed last year.
“This is the biggest issue of our time and our medical freedom,” said Reggie Littlejohn of Sovereignty Coalition (sovereigntycoalition.org). She said, “If people don’t want to be run by the CCP, they need to take action.”
Former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann, dean of Robertson School of Government at Regent University, also is sounding the alarm, calling the WHO a “puppet of China and Bill Gates,” saying signing onto the IHR is “the theft of America” (violates our Constitution). It gives the WHO broadly “sweeping powers” (involving mandatory vaccines, masks, digital health certificates, censorship, transfer of wealth and potentially much more).
Bachmann urges the public to realize what is at stake and to take a stand by immediately contacting government leaders (including members of Congress and Speaker Kevin McCarthy) at (202) 224-3121, to urge them to demand that the United States exit the WHO (see ExitTheWHO.com).
Beyond this, she believes in fervent prayer and fasting for America.
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Dams are the problem
In a letter published April 4, Marvin J. Entel seemed to say dams were not the problem in saving salmon. Overfishing and ocean conditions were the problem. Many people share his opinion.
The best guess is, dams kill 15 out of every 100 fish that pass each dam. Turbines kill about 12 of those fish. Dams themselves kill about three fish.
If these guesses are close, the best choice to save salmon is breach all dams. The next best is stop turbines from all dams and kill 20 of 100 fish.The third best is breach four dams and kill 40 of 100 fish. The worst way is to do nothing, and kill 60 of 100 fish.
The best way to save slackwater, reservoirs and existing infrastructure is stop turbines from all dams. Big hydropower always was a bad idea because it kills too many fish.
If these numbers are right, we can quit debating. Just pick any choice and live with it. Just saying.
Charles E. Collins
Clarkston
Financing a new CHS
How to finance an $80 million Clarkston High School without raising taxes (common sense says this should have begun long ago):
Ed Schweitzer contributes $1 million, Gary Hughes and one other wealthy donor each contributes $250,000 and each of the 2,814 “Yes” CHS voters contribute $30 monthly to a construction fund, which is managed at an average 10% compounded interest by a contracted, competent fiscal manager.
Total initial contribution: $1,000,000 + 2 * $250,000 = $1,500,000
The monthly contribution for all 2,814 people combined: 2,814 * $30 = $84,420
Dividing both sides by $1,584,420 = (1 + 0.1/12)^(12*t) ≈ 1.4015
The natural logarithm of both sides results in: ln(1.4015) = (0.1/12) * 12*t
Simplifying that equation: t ≈ ln(1.4015) / (12 * 0.1)
Solving for t: t ≈ 23.35 years
Thus, it will take approximately 23.35 years, (about 280 months) to reach $80,000,000 with a contribution of $30/month from each of the 2,814 “Yes CHS” voters on top of the initial contributions of $1,500,000.
As the supporters like to say, “It will never get any less expensive.”
Want it to keep up with inflation and happen faster? Double your contribution and I’ll happily do the math for you.
Make it an educational experience: Have the CHS DECA Club manage the fund.
The rest of the taxpayers will just keep paying the other school levies.
