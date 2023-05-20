I find it appalling that a member of the U.S. Senate is calling the Supreme Court illegitimate. You would expect that out of a Third World country or a country that is led by a dictator. Apparently there are those on the far left who lost their minds. What a stupid thing to say about one of the branches of the government.
Sen. Chris Murphy, of Connecticut, is who said that and I wonder how many Democrats are that far left that they would say the same thing. I imagine the next thing this guy is going to say is that the House of Representatives is illegitimate because there are more Republicans than Democrats. That would be par for the course for some of these far left liberals.
The three branches of government have served our country very well and will continue to do so as long as Democrats don’t stoop so low as to try and change one of the branches. I wonder if his supporters are happy about his comments.
Speaking of the left, I wonder if President Joe Biden has decided that he may actually have to negotiate with Republicans in the House about the debt limit. Spending is totally out of control and, for the welfare of our kids and grandkids, it needs to be addressed and reined in. One of the biggest reasons ... is way too much government spending. Rational people understand that, but apparently the only ones who get it are the Republicans in Washington, D.C.
Jerry Linehan
Clarkston
CC credits do transfer
It was deeply frustrating for me and my colleagues at Walla Walla Community College to read an Associated Press story that painted a completely inaccurate picture of what our students experience when they transfer credits from WWCC to a four-year college or university in Washington.
In fact, community college credits earned everywhere in Washington through the Direct Transfer Agreement and Associate of Science degree programs transfer to most bachelor degrees at all public four-year colleges and universities and at many private schools in the state.
WWCC has a long history of providing our students with exactly what they need to earn community college credits that directly transfer to a bachelor’s degree. From agriculture to humanities to science and engineering, WWCC actively partners with colleges and universities in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. We can point to many of our alumni who had exactly that kind of successful transfer, degree completion and successful careers.
Our students choose Walla Walla Community College for all of the right reasons. They know WWCC offers high-quality instruction close to home and at a fraction of the cost of taking the same first- and second-year classes at a four-year college or university ... and the classes transfer.
Graydon Stanley
Vice president of Student Services, Walla Walla Community College
Walla Walla
Give him a belt buckle
A man, known to be a problem to society and with a long police record, lost his life on the New York subway while being restrained by a passenger for threatening the people on that subway.
Now that passenger, Daniel Penny, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.
Not only should he not be charged for standing up to the problem and protecting the public,but he should get the key to the city, a belt buckle and a $100 gift certificate to Red Lobster.
