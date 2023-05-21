Stop wasteful spending
The city of Lewiston appears to be under a lot of scrutiny lately. Many needs are being identified, along with wasteful spending.
Updated: May 21, 2023 @ 12:18 am
The urban renewal has long been a source of disagreement between the city and the county, not because tax dollars can’t be used for priority projects and used wisely. It’s the wasteful spending and abuse of tax dollars when there are so many other high-priority needs.
As of December, the city’s Urban Renewal Agency diverts more than $1.5 million of property tax money, according to the Nez Perce County treasurer, to projects that have little or no demand. This is money that could be returned to the taxing districts for use in their budgets as elected officials see fit.
Currently, the needs of Lewiston are focused on roads and a water storage facility. Why, then, is the URA looking at upsizing a waterline on Mill Road and building a pedestrian path across U.S. Highway 12 to Locomotive Park? Because they can ... .
Urban renewal is a tax diversion tool to be used when the return on investment can be shown as an economic growth tool, not to fill a wish list for low-priority needs. Unfortunately, URA travels under the radar.
Cities and counties are dependent on growth in the tax base. Otherwise, the same residents will see increases more than we have. Waterlines and paths don’t pay taxes, so you will pay municipal budget shortfalls unless you tell the URA and City Council to stop unnecessary spending.
Doug Havens
Lewiston
Idaho herds rebounding?
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game released an article April 3 titled “Harvest stats ... .” It states, “hunter success is on track based on a 10-year average.”
Data offered in the article for 2020 showed an estimated harvest of 24,849 deer while the 2022 harvest data (last year) was estimated at 19,182 deer. I fully understand that we just went through two years of devastating disease outbreak in the Clearwater Region, hence a possible reason for some of the huge decline in harvest (down 5,667 deer, 23% decline). However, their data also shows a continual decline for the last seven years, including five years before the huge disease outbreak. I then read the statement, “... largely on track for the 10-year average ... and the herds are rebounding.”
Here is what I found from their data chart:
Harvest has been in a general decline for the last seven years with a high of 30,342 (2015) and last year’s low of 19,182 (2022). That’s a difference of 11,162 deer harvested or a whopping 37% decline. The article then states, “largely on track for the 10-year average ... whitetail deer are beginning to rebound from EHD outbreak.”
Reaching back 10 years for data to try to “dress up” last year’s horrible numbers is simply “deceptive fuzzy math.” We instead need to be managing for a stable and sustained deer population and discontinue IDFG’s reckless run and gun “opportunity management” policies.
William Samuels
Orofino
