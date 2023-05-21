In regard to the city of Lewiston and its mandatory water restriction, I feel compelled to contribute my thoughts.
I am sure there are many citizens out there feeling the same frustration. The way in which this whole reservoir incident has played out leads one to question why was the demolition of the existing reservoir postponed until mid-May? Why was this project not started in March?
The city has known for four months of this situation and what it would entail to get it up and running. What is more aggravating, is the city’s taxpayers were given one week’s notice before they implemented the water restriction.
Could the residents not be informed earlier before planting new landscaping and risking their investments? A month’s notice would have been adequate.
They say Normal Hill Cemetery is on a different well. Frankly, I don’t care if it is on a different well. I live three blocks from the cemetery so am I included in the so-called different well?
There is one thing I am certain of and that is dead people in a cemetery do not need a green lawn. I drive by every day and see it is being watered along with the city building attached and its landscaping. I have seen water on the street in the morning.
I think the living people who pay taxes and the continuous rising city fees should be able keep their lawns green. I believe the dead people buried would be just fine with brown grass.
