How ironic is it that May is Mental Health Awareness Month? When I was growing up, everyone would have been aware of the poor mental health of a man who tries to sell superhero images of himself and claims to be the president of the United States. He might as well claim to be Napoleon.
And yet in the mail Wednesday, I received an envelope with a return address from the president, but the attached name was that of a losing candidate whose crazy claim of a stolen election has been debunked time after time. Furthermore, inside was a form called “2023 Critical Issues Survey.” The Republican National Committee pretended to want my input on issues like “Stopping Biden’s out-of-control Big Government Socialist spending spree.” It was obviously propaganda with one intent: making money.
Playing on public fears that the country is falling apart, the “survey” concludes with only one question in bolded letters, the one asking me to send $35 to $3,300 to the RNC. But if that was too much, I could at least donate $15 to pay for the processing of this all-important “survey.”
About the only thing crazier than a man asking for donations to support his delusions is someone who would send him money. Think about that during Mental Health Awareness Month.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Congrats to new coach
Congratulations to the next women’s basketball coach at Lewis-Clark State College, Caelyn Orlandi.
I have watched a number of games the past two to three years and I like how she interacts with her players. I also like how she said that she wasn’t going to change much but was going to put her own style into the program.
I’m looking forward to another era of excellence in the Warrior women’s basketball program.
Tony Bell
Lewiston
Quit complaining
In Susan Heick’s letter, “Read mission statement,” she cited news stories that she claims the Tribune demonstrated favoritism to while ignoring other stories she felt were more important.
Regarding the lack of reporting on the Biden family’s alleged corruption, the press release by the House Oversight Committee breathlessly reported that they had proof of malfeasance. But a full reading of the release revealed nothing worth mentioning. Not a single fact, name, business or country was mentioned. The story was not newsworthy enough to print.
As to the “invasion” at the southern border? Immigration officials expected a crush at the border after the expiration of Title 42, but no one “invaded” our country. Sorry, but no story there either.
She bemoaned the fact that Congressman George Santos received an inordinate amount of attention from the Tribune. The man is facing a 13-count federal indictment for campaign finance fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements. I’d say that this story is more than factual and relevant. It’s shocking.
As for the political cartoons? You get Lisa Benson and A.F. Branco, so quit complaining.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Concern about U.S. debt
In a campaign speech, Ronald Reagan told U.S. air traffic controllers he would support them if they went on strike. Then he fired them all.
On his refusal to pass Merrick Garland’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, Mitch McConnell claimed that he “would do the same with a Republican president.” And we know how that hit the wall.
Of course, the hypocritical Republicans were never concerned about America’s debt during former President Donald Trump’s ensconcement in the White House, raising the debt limit every time Trump passed gas.
Now the hypocritical geniuses on the right are perfectly happy to shut down the government unless President Joe Biden caves to their demands to cut all programs benefiting the majority of Americans: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, infrastructure improvements, the climate crisis, green energy, etc. But of course, there are no taxes on the corporations or the rich, mendaciously sitting on trillions of untaxed wealth.
The magnanimous U.S. corporations sucked up more than $10 trillion in profits in 2022, while providing only 1.5% of the country’s tax revenues, with Joe Taxpayer providing almost 50%. Taxing the 1% corporate robber barons and the rich is the just solution to the budget crisis, not cutting programs benefiting the 99%.
The Republicans are hypocritical cowards to hold the economy hostage in order to take ever more from the 99% and give to the 1%. Shameless, arrogant cowards.
