I’ll continue to be ‘woke’
Words are elemental to communication. They help humans understand and survive in the world, so I embrace new words in case I need them in the future.
One tool I find useful to understanding a word is to learn the opposite (antonym) of a word: what it does not mean. And for me, understanding isn’t quite complete without personal reflection beyond the brevity of a dictionary. What does it mean to me, personally? What do I really think about it?
Lately, I’m reflecting on the word “woke” because I’m hearing it used like it’s important, so important our elected officials are misusing it. To me, the word means being aware of my surroundings and circumstances which, by necessity, include my relativity to others and their surroundings and circumstances. It means I am alert to deception, fraud, misdirection and dishonesty. Woke means to be attentive and awake.
The opposite (antonym) of “woke” is to be unaware, distracted, under the influence, foggy, brain-dead and zombified. No wonder some politicians push anti-wokeness. People who are asleep, hypnotized and gullible are easier to coerce, influence and manipulate.
I’m choosing to be and remain “woke” because I’ll have plenty of time to be unconscious when I’m dead. I think I’ll embrace insomnia-level wokeness for the rest of my life. Being sensitive to the needs of others (woke) makes me a better spouse, parent and human being. Besides, lacking empathy and compassion are signs of serious mental illness and psychopathy.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston
Switching to Pabst
So have a nice cold Pabst Blue Ribbon beer because real men are not into freaks and drinking Budweiser anymore.
The very worst thing was not Dylan Mulvaney being “transgender” but instead he/she making a mockery of women and acting like a stereotype from “Hollyweird” fiction and sexualizing a young girl in a school uniform. That is beyond pervy and did not do the trans movement any favors.
So go woke and go broke: It’ll happen every time and the crowd Anheuser-Busch was marketing to drink pink, spiked lemonade instead of beer, anyway. And now Vice President of Marketing Alissa Heinersheid is fired and Mr./Miss Mulvaney will probably be hired as a special adviser to gender insensitivity at the White House and Joe Biden will get frisky when he sees that little girl frame, long hair, large head, red lips and silly girl grin.
Next on the Democrats’ agenda will be categorizing American males as homophobic for not wanting to date transgenders. And the reality is, that’s what colleges are producing today: young adults who have no clue how the real world works, no earthly idea what patriotism means or what hardworking, real Americans value in life, but only what their leftist professor tells them in school.
John Webb
Reubens
