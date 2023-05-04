Bringing arts to school
I am a ceramic artist who has been traveling to elementary schools and into classrooms, to volunteer my time teaching children who don’t have access to art programs.
Updated: May 4, 2023
I’m originally from Philadelphia. In Philly, the ceramic studio has a clay mobile that brings ceramic arts to underfunded schools.
As a ceramic artist with 20 years experience, I hope to raise funds to do the same here.
My passion for art started in elementary school. It saddens me knowing children in elementary school in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley don’t always have art class. I hope to change that by bringing the classes to them. It has been fun watching the children get their hands dirty and discover their creativity through clay.
I am volunteering at Grantham Elementary School in Clarkston this week. I will be teaching three third grade classes. If you would like to visit and join my class, please reach out to the school for permission.
Beth Ellen Wood
Clarkston
Second Amendment right
At the recent gathering of the “National Right Wing Terrorist Association,” all the bozo goons for guns, GOPer Nazis vehemently denounced and opposed any and all forms of gun control and regulation, as usual.
These hypocritical fascists have no problem trampling all over the constitutional rights of others in this country whenever they choose, while considering their right to indulge in any and all forms of gun worship sacrosanct and untouchable.
They are totally misinformed and misinterpreting the Second Amendment. While it grants the right to bear arms, it does not forbid or preclude gun control and regulation. That is the big lie the gun-worshipping fools keep shoving down our throats.
No other country on earth has as many guns per capita as we do: more than one for every person. No other rich nation has anywhere near the amount of violence and deaths from guns we do.
In every other country that has initiated gun controls and banned assault weapons after mass shootings, gun violence and deaths have been dramatically reduced.
Eight out of 10 murders in this country involve guns, and guns kill more children here than anything else. GOPer Nazi red states have the highest infant mortality rates in this country, which has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the world. The Republican death cult is fine with all this.
Do the majority of Americans who want gun control have to accept this crap from those who have turned the American dream into a travesty?
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
