So, here we are again, folks, caught in the great school conundrum. We all love the idea of a fantastic education for our kids, but when it comes to footing the bill, we tend to get a little ... shy. Imagine if we flipped the script and embraced the idea that investing in our community and future generations is investing in ourselves. Mind-blowing, right?
Time and time again, we get all fired up about better education, snazzy facilities and top-notch resources. But when it’s time to bust out our wallets and pitch in, we suddenly become a grumbling choir of tax haters and penny-pinchers.
But wait. Let’s hit the pause button and look at the bigger picture. Just like a beautiful garden needs love and care, so does a thriving community. When we put our money into education, we’re not just funding fancy buildings or high-tech labs but investing in our society’s future. We’re helping young minds grow and become the trailblazers and leaders of tomorrow.
So, what’s holding us back? It could be the age-old belief that our hard-earned cash should only benefit numero uno. Or perhaps it’s our hesitance to admit that, in a genuinely prosperous society, the greater good should come first.
Next time you’re at the polls, voting on a school bond, remember it’s not just about dollars and cents. It’s an opportunity to create a lasting impact on countless kids and, in turn, the future of your community.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
Celebrate ‘Aging Unbound’
Sixty years ago President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May as Older Americans Month.
The theme this year is Aging Unbound, which makes me smile as aging has seemed to make me less agile, not at all unbound. The unbound theme is explained by ways to savor aging and enhance the variety in our lives as seniors.
One area of gratitude for me is remembering leaders we revered and their accomplishments. Nora Mae Keifer Olfs was an exemplary Whitman County commissioner who loved the Palouse and worked with everyone to solve problems. She has a celebration of life in May and she deserves our gratitude for her public service. I look forward to being there to remember her life.
Another suggestion in the theme Aging Unbound is to push boundaries and try new activities. Recently, I attended a two-hour session on self-defense training for women. It was excellent, but at 82, I watched from a chair while the younger women did amazing physical moves and were empowered to protect themselves. I recommend that course.
A final suggestion in Aging Unbound publicity talks about staying engaged in your community. We have the advantage of living in a small town filled with generous residents. If you see a need in Pullman, share that with other seniors here. We are a powerful source for good and we want to make Pullman an even better place to live.
Karen Kiessling
Pullman
The letter still stands
Someone identified as “Glen Rickey” took umbrage at my recent letter making use of the term “butt-ignorant conduct.” I assume the letter writer was Glenn Richey and his name was misspelled. ...
As to the term “butt-ignorant,” that is something I never heard even once in my life until I moved back to Lewiston. It seems to be a genuine Idaho colloquial term.
My letter about Jim Jordan still stands. Alvin Bragg’s case is a state or local court case, not federal. Jordan may want to know what Bragg knows or what evidence he has on Donald Trump but, as the phrase goes, “wantin’ ain’t gettin’.” Jordan was elected to represent the Ohio 4th Congressional District and he is in Washington, D.C., to provide for their interests, not to act as a surrogate or flack for Trump.
By the way, for whatever relevance it has to this discussion, I am not only aware that laws passed by the Idaho Legislature apply to Idaho citizens living in our state but also apply to almost anyone else living in our state, with certain exceptions. However, Idaho sovereignty has its limits. No matter how much Mr. Richey would like to think otherwise, our Idaho Legislature still does not have the ability to pass laws overruling the federal government in areas where federal power is primary, as has been proven over and over in federal court, much to the financial detriment of Idaho citizens.
As Dirty Harry once said, “A man has to know his limitations.”
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Let it sink or swim
Sorry, Marty Trillhaase, but your comments about Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson and the reservoir emergency rationing, I think are unjustified.
The battle to keep the city manager was lost. Let the new mayor government sink or swim. It may take awhile before the electorate changes its mind again.
If the mayor government succeeds, so much the better. If it doesn’t, then you can say, “I told you so.”
