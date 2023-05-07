Good juxtaposition
The front page of the April 28 Lewiston Tribune Outdoors section had a dark headline which read, “Snake season returns” and right below it was a photo of Jay Inslee.
How appropriate. Thanks.
LUCKY BRANDT
Kooskia
Vote Baig and Schmidt
The Idaho Legislature has let out and the returning legislators have brought their craziness with them back to their home districts.
That’s why, if you value your sanity and your community library, you’ll have May 16 circled on your calendar. That’s when you can vote for Latah County Library Board trustees. It’s worth your time and effort.
I’ve been hearing all this hogwash about pornography in our libraries, so I thought I’d go take a look. The most glaringly obscene material was right there out in the open: Forbes’ list of American billionaires, doubled from a few years back. See, your definition of porn might not be the same as mine. That’s why we need reasonable folks as trustees.
Vote for Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt (no relation) for Latah County library trustees. Be reasonable.
DAN J. SCHMIDT
Moscow
This watering problem
Lewiston, we have a problem. It’s a water situation that requires us to do our fair share of cooperating until the reservoir is fixed.
That’s OK to ask because we do want to have enough water for fire suppression and prevention of infrastructure collapse or other problems. However, what is fair?
The Irrigation Restriction Plan is punitive to those who already pay high, and recently raised, water rates along with city and property taxes. We are threatened with warnings, fines and water shut-offs while we watch our lawns die. The plan requires us to take unreasonable hand-watering measures without providing information about what the city is doing right now to fix the reservoir. The plan hurts businesses, too.
We deserve more information. What process is being used to guide the repairs? Approximately how long will it take? Are repairs being contracted out or done by a city crew? Are rotating crews working three shifts to get the work done sooner? Instead of paying people to monitor and write citations, why not offer incentives or bonuses to the workers to finish the work sooner? Why weren’t we given a plan with a rotating, reduced schedule for using sprinklers systems instead of a total shut-off? What about people with disabilities who are unable to hand-water their property? City of Lewiston, please update with a fair plan that will give us all positive incentives to conserve water without fear of punitive measures.
Susan Scully
Lewiston
Vote no on franchise fee
They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but the city of Lewiston has apparently changed its tune regarding proactively campaigning for residents to vote for an increase in the Avista franchise fee.
Back when the proposed increase from 1% to 3% was first brought to light and later passed by the City Council, the mayor and council could not wait to campaign publicly for the increase, telling residents that the money would go to street improvement. They said they would be out in public, imitating Clarkston’s very visible campaign for a new high school.
However, now that the Clarkston school bond failed miserably, the city of Lewiston is nowhere to be seen campaigning for the franchise fee vote.
After watching the “Yes CHS” folks attempt to bully residents with their in-your-face antics during that campaign, Lewiston has ceased all public campaigning. Like a thief in the night, they’d rather have this sneak past residents May 16. A low voter turnout favors this initiative, which needs just 50% plus 1 vote to pass.
Like Clarkston did in April, let’s stand up to the city of Lewiston May 16 and reject this unnecessary increase in our utility bills.
Spread the word because the city of Lewiston surely isn’t.
Bret Duncan
Lewiston
Vote for library board
Upon receiving campaign literature from Colton Bennett, running for Latah County Library trustee, I talked with a few Latah County Library Board members.
Bennett’s statement that the board had a $200,000 surplus in 2022 is not correct. That amount includes, in addition to the approved budget, grants and donations that were received after the Latah County commissioners approved the budget. Most of the non-budget money is earmarked for capital improvements, some of it specific to certain libraries in the county.
The budget is available for review online.
Bennett mentions fines are not levied for past-due books and that results in landowners bearing the cost of replacement. In fact, if a book is overdue by five days, a hold is put on that account until the book is returned or replaced. There is a nationwide trend to waive fines so all residents have access to libraries.
Bennett states inappropriate books are being “pushed” on young children. Please tell me how you know this, Mr. Bennett, and provide proof.
The library board cannot/does not control what books are available. The librarians chose the books, after thoughtful consideration and detailed attention to age appropriateness.
My understanding is Bennett has never attended a meeting or reached out to the director or a board member to substantiate his statements. He was invited, as all candidates were, to attend the April 25 meeting in Potlatch. Bennett did not attend.
Please vote for library board members May 16 at your polling location or early at the Latah County courthouse.
Kathy Weber
Moscow
Not good enough
I want to start by saying the Clarkston School District did everything they could do to pass this bond for the new high school.
I get the finances involved but what I cannot wrap my head around is the thought that people have said, “It was good enough when I went and graduated from Clarkston.”
I want to make this simple. You graduated in (fill in the blank) year and congrats. Do you still have the same phone from (fill in the blank) year and is that good enough? Do you want a better phone with more options or “just good enough?”
Dave Weakland
Asotin
Ginni Thomas seems sincere
I saw a video clip of Ginni Thomas, and she appeared sincerely sweet.
Since the Dominion v. Fox News case, I get the feeling that she must feel awful having run around like a cheerleader for the devil, spreading the false news that Donald Trump was cheated out of winning the 2020 election. Obviously she was misinformed by the group of people with whom she associates (but not allowed to discuss it with her husband Clarence, they said).
I believe in her sincerity, so when she is apologizing in public for her deception, I will give her the benefit of the doubt. It should be helpful for the many good people who also were deceived. I think Trump and his syndicate will lose a lot of ground of his current support.
Of course, if you go back and read about all of the shenanigans of Trump (I started about 1980), you can see how he operates. I just hope Ginni is more careful in the future, and we can accept her apology.
Gordon Hoffman
Lewiston
The pros and cons of EVs
Nothing sweats pure soul and sex better than the sound and smell of a big-block V8 powered by 91-octane gasoline.
On the other hand, some of the high-end electric vehicles are capable of amazing feats of acceleration. And, as a bonus, purchasers of EVs are saving the planet. Or maybe not.
As yet, the good EVs are expensive. But market forces might change that. Charging challenges, especially on lengthy road trips in this part of the country, are still a big issue. But that problem might also be solved over time.
I think many of us are pondering the pros and cons of purchasing an EV. If you are, I recommend that you read a troubling new book by Siddharth Kara, titled “Cobalt Red.”
On second thought, if you are easily saddened or have a weak stomach, you should probably leave this book on the shelf.
William Furstenau
Lewiston
Voters said no on bond
The Clarkston School District taxpayers got it correct and voted down the overly expensive remodel of the high school.
Hopefully, the school board will not treat the taxpayers like a battered victim and run the same bond vote again. Attention Clarkston School Board: No means no.
If you want our support, come back with a plan that is reasonable and affordable for this small district, not a nearly $80 million palace.
Mike Cloke
Clarkston
What about nonreligious?
Remember when Donald Trump had the streets cleared so he could do a photo-op standing in front of a church holding a Bible?
Ridiculous, but pretty much par for the political course in America. And yet survey after survey shows that between 20% to 30% of Americans are nonreligious. That’s around 60 million people. But how often does a politician do the opposite of Trump and claim to be nonreligious?
Some candidates courageously announce they are gay or trans, and even manage to get elected. But who gets elected claiming to be an atheist? Sixty million nonreligious voters might reward that kind of courage in what is supposed to be a representative government.
The Bible, the Koran and other ancient books to which people devote their lives were written when the wisest men on the planet believed the Earth was flat and the center of the universe. Germs had not been discovered and the most accepted cure for sickness was prayer.
We have learned a lot since then, but our politicians have not caught up with the times, and in their insistence on a nonseparation of church and state they fail to represent about a third of our population.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Affordable plan needed
Marty Trillhaase, are you again suggesting your neighbors replace their older car, which needs some repairs and maintenance, with a brand new car that will put them in debt for many years to come? You live in another county, in another state and seem to have some problems with your financial situation now that you bought your new car. Apparently misery loves company.
It’s ironic in one breath you point out our county doesn’t have the tax base to buy a new car and in the next breath you state the requirements to buy a new car should be lowered. It’s a scenario where nobody wins, except those who make their living promoting new cars and lenders who reap the benefits of years of interest.
No one should consider this a “win,” but an opportunity to encourage an affordable plan for needed maintenance, repair and some remodeling for Clarkston High School. Those who voted against the school bond have concerns about huge financial consequences and want to find a compromise. Those in favor of a new school should not attempt to change the way to count votes. The 60% plus 1 is a statewide mandate for good reason. It qualifies approval of huge debt and interest. It’s not how the ballots are counted, it’s how the dollars are spent.
Small, rural school districts are burdened with school levies that make up almost half of everyone’s total property taxes.
There needs to be an affordable, accountable, reasonable approach to future planning.
Pat Worle
Clarkston
Water answers, please
Marty Trillhaase’s April 28 jeer of Mayor Dan Johnson wasn’t quite all wet but it dripped with the bitter tears of an advocate not yet over Lewiston voters ignoring his pleas to retain a city administrator form of government.
There is no doubt that the city’s irrigation ban is arbitrary, short-sighted and heavy-handed. But the course of action Trillhaase urged on Mayor Johnson would mean ignoring current municipal code.
Ignoring laws that bound its actions became the hallmark of Lewiston’s former government format. That the Public Works administrator can act so arbitrarily is, perhaps, also a remnant of that format.
However, there’s no need to create a Frankensteinian “Boss Johnson” from the city manager’s corpse to solve this problem. Changing city code is sufficient.
Empowering the mayor and the council to take public input and amend a watering ban would be an easy, democratizing fix.
Residents who are justly concerned about the ban need to go to their City Council to effect change.
Meanwhile the mayor and the council can and should ask more of the Public Works department in terms of addressing public concerns.
I’m not a resident but I am concerned about my family home near Prospect Park. Fires are a regular Independence Day feature on the hillside below Prospect. Well-irrigated lawns are a buffer for the homes above.
Has the Hennigan home been made less safe by the city’s decision? Will there absolutely be enough firefighting water if many large conflagrations erupt?
Answers, please, city of Lewiston.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin